Sportstar brings you Sunday, October 9’s important updates from the world of Indian sports.

HOCKEY

NCC Directorate wins Nehru U-17 Girls Hockey tournament

NEW DELHI: Tamanna Yadav (3) and Sakshi Rana (2) smashed five goals between them in powering Directorate General National Cadet Corps (NCC) to a 6-0 victory over Madhya Pradesh Women’s Hockey Academy, Gwalior, in the final of the Charanjit Rai 28th Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Sunday.

Nidhi was the other scorer for the champion team, which scored a goal each in the first three quarters and celebrated with three more goals in the last quarter.

Sakshi Rana was adjudged the ‘best player of the tournament’ and presented Rs. 25,000. Tamanna Yadav was declared the ‘best player of the match’.

The champion team was presented Rs .1,60,000, and the coach Pritam Siwach got Rs. 15,000. The runner-up team was given Rs. 96,000 and the coach Neha Rawat was awarded Rs. 10,000.

Lallengvunga High School, Thenzawl, Mizoram, was given the Geeta Bajaj Fair Play trophy and a cash award of Rs. 20,000.

The results (final): Directorate General NCC (Tamanna Yadav 3, Sakshi Rana 2, Nidhi) bt Madhya Pradesh Women’s Hockey Academy, Gwalior, 6-0.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Rajiv, Senthil grab points again in Race2 of ARRC Round 4

SEPANG: Honda Racing India team’s rider duo Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar finished at the 11th and 13th place respectively in the penultimate round of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship on Sunday.

With a total of three points in Race 1 on Saturday and eight points in Race 2 on Sunday, the Honda Racing India team closed the Round 4 of the championship with a solid 11 points in its kitty.

Battling a lot of movement on the leaderboard, Rajiv found himself at the 16th place on the grid from the otherwise starting position of 14th post Saturday’s race.

However, Rajiv was able to climb up the charts and closed the race at the 11th position, claiming five points. He added a total of eight points from the round, summing up his points tally to 32 points.

Senthil too hustled through the eight-lap race. He also had dropped down to the 18th place from 16th at the start of the race.

Following his teammate’s steps, Senthil too outpaced other international riders of the championship to close the race at the 13th place and grabbing three important points.

“Yesterday when I got down on track my main focus was to analyse the areas where I lack. I am happy with my performance today as I was able to deploy all the right strategies,” Rajiv said in a release.

“I rode according to my own style and comfort. I am glad to have gotten eight points for my team and country. I hope to do my best in the final round.”

- Press Trust of India

GOLF

Aditi stays at 68th in LPGA Mediheal C’ships

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok could not recover from an early double bogey as she managed only 1-over 73 in the third round to lie at T-68 at the LPGA Mediheal Championship here.

Aditi now has rounds of 71-74-73 for a 2-over total of 218. He had started the day at the same T-68 place.

It has been a modest season for Aditi, whose best in 2022 on the LPGA has been T-13 in her first start of the year at Gainbridge.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who has not won in 245 starts on the LPGA Tour, has a great chance at winning here. She played bogey-free in the third round for a 3-under 69 to give her a four-shot lead.

Ewart Shadoff picked up two birdies on the front nine at The Saticoy Club, added another on the par-5 14th and then kept a clear card to the end.

She was at 14-under 202, four shots ahead of Paula Reto of South Africa, who captured her first LPGA title last month in Canada. Reto played with Shadoff, the 34-year-old from England.

Andrea Lee, who won her inaugural LPGA Tour event at the Portland Classic three weeks ago, had a 66 and was in a tie for third with Celine Boutier of France, who also had a 66, and former Women’s British Open champion Hinako Shibuno (68).

Danielle Kang had a 68 and was in the group six shots behind with former US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso (68) and Xiyu Lin (70), who has three runner-up finishes this year.

-PTI

Jeev continues good run, finishes T-18th in Japan Senior PGA

Jeev Milkha Singh fired a one-under 71 in the final round to finish at T-18 at the 61st Japan PGA Senior Championship Summit Cup here on Sunday.

It was his second straight T-18 finish, as he was also T-18 at the Japan Senior Open last month.

Jeev, who is playing his rookie season as a Senior (over 50 years), has had fair results in Japan with one Top-10 and three Top-20 finishes in seven starts.

“It was very windy and the pin positions were tough,” said Jeev, who birdied the first and the 18th and dropped a shot on 13th.

His rounds for the four days were 72-73-73-71 and a total of 1-over 289.

Prayad Marksaeng of Thailand shot a final round of 67 and finished with a round 67 and a total of 13 under par.

Marksaeng, 56, has had a great season. This was his second straight win after winning the Japan Senior Open last month. He also has been second at the Komatsu Open and Annual Starts Senior Open. He has now been second, first and first in his last three starts in Japan Seniors.

There was a three-way tie for second with Katsunari Takahashi, Tsuneyuki Nakajima and Marksaeng having previously won two Japanese titles in the same year at the Japan Senior Open. But, this is the first time since 2016 that they have won the title for the second time, and they are at the top of the money list this season.

Katsumasa Miyamoto, 50, shot 70 in the final and was in second place at 8-under and five shots behind Marksaeng.

Toru Taniguchi, 53, carded 70 and totalled 7-under and was third. Tetsuji Hiratsuka (66) was fourth and Atsushi Murota (75) finished fifth.

-PTI