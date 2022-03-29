More Sports More Sports IWLF announces cash prizes for National Championship medallists ₹10,000 will be awarded to gold medallists, ₹5,000 to silver medallists, and ₹3,000 to bronze medallists. PTI Bhubaneswar 29 March, 2022 17:17 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A total of 915 athletes from 33 affiliated States and departments of the IWLF are participating in the the championship. - GETTY IMAGES PTI Bhubaneswar 29 March, 2022 17:17 IST The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) on Tuesday announced cash rewards for all medallists at the ongoing youth, junior and senior national championships being held here.ALSO READ - Punam Yadav wins gold, betters own national recordIWLF President Sahdev Yadav announced ₹10,000 cash prize for gold medal winners, ₹5,000 for silver and ₹3,000 for bronze medallists in all three sections. Over 90 national records were shattered at the tournament, which is being held at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT University.A total of 915 athletes from 33 affiliated States and departments of the IWLF are participating in the the championship, which ends on Thursday. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :