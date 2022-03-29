IWLF announces cash prizes for National Championship medallists

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) on Tuesday announced cash rewards for all medallists at the ongoing youth, junior and senior national championships being held here.

IWLF President Sahdev Yadav announced ₹10,000 cash prize for gold medal winners, ₹5,000 for silver and ₹3,000 for bronze medallists in all three sections. Over 90 national records were shattered at the tournament, which is being held at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT University.

A total of 915 athletes from 33 affiliated States and departments of the IWLF are participating in the the championship, which ends on Thursday.