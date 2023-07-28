UFC: Jan Blachowicz - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results

Jan Blachowicz is a Polish Martial Artist, who currently fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the light heavyweight division.

Having made his professional debut way back in 2007, Blachowicz was handed a UFC contract in 2014 and got his first win right away as he demolished Ilir Latifi via strikes in the first round.

In his UFC career so far, Blachowics has 29 wins, including nine submissions and nine knockouts, and has suffered nine losses.

With three wins in his last five fights, Blachowics will face former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, on July 30, who has jumped from his regular division after his title fight loss against Israel Adesanya.

Cejudo’s recent results:

Result Opponent Date Event Decision D Magomed Ankalaev 11.12.2022 UFC 282 Draw W Aleksandar Rakic 15.05.2022 UFC Fight Night: Blachowics vs Rakic Knockout/Technical Knockout L Glover Teixeira 30.10.2021 UFC 267 Submission W Israel Adesanya 07.03.2021 UFC 259 Unianimous Decision W Dominick Reyes 27.09.2020 UFC 253 Knockout/Technical Knockout

*As on 28.07.2023