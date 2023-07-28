MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UFC: Jan Blachowicz - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results

Jan Blachowicz is a Polish Martial Artist, who currently fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the light heavyweight division.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 14:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Having made his professional debut way back in 2007, Blachowicz was handed a UFC contract in 2014.
Having made his professional debut way back in 2007, Blachowicz was handed a UFC contract in 2014. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Having made his professional debut way back in 2007, Blachowicz was handed a UFC contract in 2014. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Jan Blachowicz is a Polish Martial Artist, who currently fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the light heavyweight division.

Having made his professional debut way back in 2007, Blachowicz was handed a UFC contract in 2014 and got his first win right away as he demolished Ilir Latifi via strikes in the first round.

Read other UFC stories/results - HERE

In his UFC career so far, Blachowics has 29 wins, including nine submissions and nine knockouts, and has suffered nine losses.

With three wins in his last five fights, Blachowics will face former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, on July 30, who has jumped from his regular division after his title fight loss against Israel Adesanya.

Cejudo’s recent results:

Result Opponent Date Event Decision
D Magomed Ankalaev 11.12.2022 UFC 282 Draw
W Aleksandar Rakic 15.05.2022 UFC Fight Night: Blachowics vs Rakic Knockout/Technical Knockout
L Glover Teixeira 30.10.2021 UFC 267 Submission
W Israel Adesanya 07.03.2021 UFC 259 Unianimous Decision
W Dominick Reyes 27.09.2020 UFC 253 Knockout/Technical Knockout

*As on 28.07.2023

Fighter bio
Record: 29-9-1
Height: 188 cm Weight: 93 kg
Reach: 198.1 cm
Nine wins by knockout, nine by submission
Debut: 2014 (UFC)
Former UFC lightweight champion

Related Topics

UFC /

UFC profile /

MMA /

Jan Blachowicz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: North 84/1 (16) vs East; Kunnummal hits fifty for South; West jolts Central
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC: Jan Blachowicz - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC: Alex Pereira - profile, stats, records, recent results
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Eager Brazil relishes chance of rematch with France
    Reuters
  5. Chess World Cup: A tough ask for Indians
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UFC: Jan Blachowicz - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 28
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
    AP
  4. Olympic power broker sheikh banished for 3 years by IOC for election influence while suspended
    AP
  5. Former Olympian hockey star Fernandez dons a new mantle with fervour
    Rayan Rozario
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: North 84/1 (16) vs East; Kunnummal hits fifty for South; West jolts Central
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC: Jan Blachowicz - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC: Alex Pereira - profile, stats, records, recent results
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Eager Brazil relishes chance of rematch with France
    Reuters
  5. Chess World Cup: A tough ask for Indians
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment