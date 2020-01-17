More Sports More Sports Khelo India: Karnataka's Khushi Dinesh bags two golds Khushi comfortably won 200m freestyle with a timing of 2:10.29 ahead of Maharashtra’s Kiara Bangara, who clocked 2:12.16 at the Khelo India Youth Games. Y.B. Sarangi GUWAHATI 17 January, 2020 20:37 IST Karnataka's Khushi Dinesh in action during the 200m freestyle. - RITU RAJ KONWAR Y.B. Sarangi GUWAHATI 17 January, 2020 20:37 IST Khushi Dinesh made light of her rustiness to return gold medals in girls’ under-17 200m and 800m freestyle events as Karnataka recorded a bright start in swimming claiming five titles at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Friday.Sixteen-year-old Khushi comfortably won 200m freestyle with a timing of 2:10.29 ahead of Maharashtra’s Kiara Bangara, who clocked 2:12.16. She claimed the 800m race with 9:26.19, while her closest competitor, Delhi’s Bhavya Sachdeva, managed 9:30.06.“I did not get my best timing as my training was not proper due to exams. If there was someone to push me, I would have produced even better results,” said Khushi.Khushi, who won gold medals in National championships and finished 20 in the World junior aquatics event last year, had last competed in the Asian Age Group championships in Bangalore in September.Shambahv V.R. (boys’ under-17, 200m freestyle, 1:56.66), Nina Venkatesh (girls’ under-17, 50m butterfly, 28.58) and Sunaina Manjunath (girls’ under-21, 50m butterfly, 30.78) were the other gold medallists from Karnataka.Assam’s Shivangi Sarma, who trains in Delhi, picked up under-21 200m and 800m freestyle gold medals with her personal best performances of 2:07.91 and 9:31.22 respectively.Kareena Shankta clocked 1:14.66 in girls’ under-17 100m breaststroke race, leading a Maharashtra sweep of the medals. Her time bettered the previous best Indian performance of 1:14.87 by Saloni Dalal (Karnataka) in 2018.Haryana claimed three of the four Greco Roman gold on Friday.Maharashtra led the tally with a total of 149 medals, including 41 gold.WEIGHTLIFTINGSanket Sargar lifted a total of 239kg, including 107kg in snatch and 132kg in clean and jerk, to upset National junior champion Muna Nayak (102kg, 133kg, 235kg) of Odisha and take the 55kg gold medal in boys’ under-21.Thirteen-year-old Golom Tinku (93kg, 106kg, 209kg) won under-17 55kg title to give Arunachal its first gold.Punjab’s Veerjeet Kaur (64kg, 79kg, 143kg) and Rajasthan’s Usha (63kg, 82kg, 145kg) bagged girls’ under-21 and under-17 crowns in 49kg.SHOOTINGIn under-21 section, Neeraj Kumar of Punjab (452.3 points) and Vibhutia Bhatia of Haryana (238.3) claimed boys’ 50m rifle 3-position and girls’ 10m air pistol respectively. Skhikha Narwal of Haryana (236.9) was under-17 10m air pistol winner.WRESTLINGKalyani Gadekar (46kg), Sonali Mandalik (57kg), Bhagyashri Fand (61kg) of Maharashtra, Deepti (53kg), Manju (65kg) and Sunena (69kg) of Haryana helped their states dominate in girls’ under-17 events. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.