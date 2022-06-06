More Sports More Sports Khelo India Youth Games: Wrestlers, shooters help Haryana top the medal tally Haryana grapplers added four more gold to fatten its medal count to an impressive 16 gold, 8 silver, 16 bronze Team Sportstar 06 June, 2022 20:14 IST Photo of Samrat Rana, champion Shiva Narwal and Sahil with the air pistol medals in the Khelo India Youth Games shooting in Delhi on Monday. - Kamesh Srinivasan Team Sportstar 06 June, 2022 20:14 IST Haryana embarked on a gold collection spree to spring past Maharashtra in the Khelo India Youth Games on Monday.Underlining its ascendancy on the wrestling mat, its grapplers added four more gold to fatten thei medal count to an impressive 16 gold, 8 silver, 16 bronze. This included a couple of crucial gold in weightlifting and one each in shooting, yoga, cycling and gatka.Defending champions Maharashtra, who had taken the lead on Day 1, was left gasping in the second place with 13 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze at the time of writing.Manipur, who collected six gold in thang-ta over two days, was third after picking an additional gold in cycling.Jammu and Kashmir created a stir by winning its first gold in the traditional martial art discipline, with Sumit getting the better of Madhya Pradesh’s Ashish in the Phunaba Anishuba 60kg category. Khelo India Youth Games kicks-off in Haryana Haryana wrestlers have expectedly been in devastating form on home turf. They had bagged all 5 gold on the opening day of the competition and seemed set for another clean sweep on Day 2, especially with two of the five final bouts being all-Haryana affairs.But Chandigarh’s Yashveer Malik had other plans. Displaying strong defensive skills, he defeated Nishant 6-2 in the Greco Roman 65kg final.It all began with Suraj defeating Maharashtra’s Vishwajit More by technical superiority. Ravinder too came up against a tough opponent in Maharashtra’s Ajay Kapade in the freestyle 60kg final. But he kept his cool under pressure for a 11-8 victory.In the weightlifting arena, Bengai Tani opened Arunachal Pradesh’s gold medal account with a total lift of 264 kg in the Boys 67 kg weight category. Tamil Nadu’s T Madhavan (Boys 61 kg) and Haryana’s Usha (Girls 55kg) were among the podium toppers in their respective weight categories. Tamil Nadu’s T Madhavan won gold in the 61kg weightlifting category at the Khelo India Youth Games. - Special Arrangement At the Karni Singh Range, Shiva Narwal lent a touch of class to the shooting competition as he rose spectacularly to the gold medal in air pistol event.After dominating the qualification phase with a world class 588, five points better than that of the eventual silver medallist and Haryana team mate, Samrat Rana, Shiva overcame a sedate start in the second stage of qualification.It may be noted that Shiva had won the junior team gold, along with Naveen and Sarabjot Singh, in the World Championship in Lima, last year.Interestingly, the top three in the first stage of qualification ended up bagging the medals in the same order.From trailing in the sixth place in the eight-member field, Shiva jumped to the lead to qualify for the gold match. He was dominant at 12-4 in the climax, before Samrat caught up to 12-10 with better shots. Shiva affixed his final stamp of authority with two better shots than his rival to prevail 16-10.Sahil who had started well, eventually settled for the bronze medal ahead of Mukesh Nelavalli, Aditya Chaudhary, Parmod, Sagar Bhargava and Varun Dubey.The youth women's competition is expected to be equally spectacular on Tuesday owing to the presence of Rhythm Sangwan, Palak Ghulia and Shikha Narwal.RESULTS (ALL FINALS)CyclingBoysIndividual Pursuit 3000 Mtrs: Gold: Niraj Kumar (Haryana), Silver: Mukesh Kaswan (Rajasthan), Bronze: Vivan Sapru (Maharashtra)Sprint 200m: G: Khwairakpan (Manipur), S: Warishdeep Singh (Punjab), B: Luv Kumar Yadav (Rajasthan)GirlsIndividual Pursuit 2000 Mtrs: G: Pooja Danole (Maharashtra), S: Jasmeek Sekhon (Punjab), B: Himanshi Singh (Haryana)Sprint 200m: G: Celestina (Andaman & Nicobar), S: Sadnya Kokate (Maharashtra), B: Tina Maya (Andaman & Nicobar) GatkaBoysSingle Soti Individual: G: Gursagar (Punjab), S: Varispreet (Haryana), B: Ikmeet (Jammu & Kashmir), B: Tejpartap (Chandigarh)Single Soti Team: G: Haryana, S: Chandigarh, B: Andhra Pradesh, B: DelhiFarri Soti Individual: G: Veeru (Punjab), S: Ranbir (Chhattisgarh), B: Manjosh (Delhi), Yuvraj (Gujarat)Farri Soti Team: G: Punjab, S: Delhi, B: Jammu & Kashmir, B: Chhattisgarh ShootingBoys10M Air Pistol: G: Shiva Narwal (Haryana), S: Samrat Rana (Haryana), B: Sahil (Uttar Pradesh) Thang-TaBoysPhunaba Anishuba - 60kg: G: Sumit Bhagat (Jammu & Kashmir), S: Ashish Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), B: M Santa Singha (Assam)Phunaba Anishuba - 56kg: G: Mutum Singh (Manipur), S: E. Yaikhomba (Assam), B: Papai Sarkar (Delhi)GirlsPhunaba Anishuba - 56kg: G: Radhika (Delhi), S: Kolom Devi (Manipur), Kenija Singha (Tripura)Phunaba Anishuba - 52kg: Gold: Konjengbam Chanu (Manipur), Silver: Sairah Zahoor (Jammu & Kashmir), Bronze: Preeti (Haryana) Weightlifting Boys61kg: Gold: T. Madhavan (Tamil Nadu), Silver: Shankar Lapung (Arunachal Pradesh), Bronze: Golom Tinku (Arunachal Pradesh)67kg: G: Bengia Tani (Arunachal Pradesh), S: S. Logeswaran (Tamil nadu), B: Silvan Beihrothatlo (Mizoram)Girls55kg: G: Usha (Haryana), S: Boni Mangkhya (Arunachal Pradesh), B: Sakshi Ranmale (Maharashtra)59kg: G: Bhawna (Haryana) 81 NR* (SNATCH), S: Sonam Singh (Uttar Pradesh), B: Balo Yalam (Arunachal Pradesh) WrestlingBoysFS: 60kg: G: Ravinder (Haryana), S: Ajay (Maharashtra), B: Nikhil Yadav (Telangana), B: Amit kumar (Delhi)FS 71kg: G: Narender (Haryana), S: Amit (Haryana), B: Sandip (Maharashtra), B: Sahil (Haryana)GR 55kg: G: Suraj (Haryana), S: Vishvajit More (Maharashtra), B: Anjit Munda (Jharkhand), B: Deepak (Haryana)GR 65kg: G: Yashvir Malik (Chandigarh); S: Nishant (Haryana); B: Y. Victor Singh (Manipur), B: Hariom Puri (Madhya Pradesh)Girls61kg: G: Savita (Haryana), S: Shikha (Haryana), B: Nitika (Delhi), B: Rekhajat (Madhya Pradesh) YogasanaBoysArtistic Single: G: Jay Kalekar (Maharashtra), S: Prakash Sahu (Chhattisgarh), B: Rupesh Sange (Maharashtra)Artistic Group: Gold: Haryana, Silver: Maharashtra, Bronze: West BengalGirlsArtistic Individual: G: Pranjal Vhanna (Maharashtra), S: Niral Wadekar (Goa), B: Farzeen Zakati (Goa)Artistic Group: G: Maharashtra, S: Jharkhand, B: Tamil Nadu