Komal Kohar sets Khelo India University Games record, wins gold

Komal Kohar of Maharshi Dayanand University won the women’s 45kg weightlifting gold medal in the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) here on Sunday. Komal, a gold medallist at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020, set a new KIUG record with a combined lift of 160kg (snatch 70kg, clean and jerk 90kg).

In shooting, Maddineni Mahesh of KL University defeated Paarth Makhija of Delhi University 16-10 in the final to emerge as the men’s 10m air rifle individual champion. Makhija made amends in the team event to win gold as part of the Delhi University team, alongside Shivansh Saini and Samarvir.



The results:



Weightlifting (winners):



Men:

55kg class: Vijay Maheshwari (Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University) Snatch 100kg, Clean and Jerk 130kg, 230kg

61kg class: Mahajan Govinda Sunil (Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University) 112kg, 140kg, 252kg

Women:

45kg class: Komal Kohar (Maharshi Dayanand University) Snatch 70kg, Clean and Jerk 90kg, combined 160kg

49kg class: Sneha Soren (KIIT) 69kg, 92kg, 161kg 55kg class: Ranmale Sakshi Mahesh (Shivaji University) 73kg, 93kg, 166kg



Shooting:

Men:

10m Air rifle individual (final): Maddineni Mahesh (KL University) 16 bt Paarth Makhija (Delhi University) 10.

10m Air rifle team (winner): Delhi University (Shivansh Saini 618.3, Samarvir 628.4 and Paarth Makhija 628.6) 1875.3 points.



Volleyball:

Group stage:



Men:

MG University bt Mangalore University 25-27, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24; University of Calicut bt Guru Nanak Dev University 25-20, 25-19, 31-29; SRM University bt Adamas University 25-18, 25-17, 25-19.



Women:

Bharathiar University bt Punjabi University 25-27, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16; SRM University bt University of Mysore 16-25, 26-24, 25-11, 25-23.



Basketball:

Group stage:



Men:

Jain University bt University of Mumbai 77-48; Jamia Islamia University bt L.N.I.P.E 80-69.



Women:

Kurukshetra University bt Punjab University 59-48.



Football:

Group stage:



Women:

Annamalai University 4 (M. Saritha 2, P. Santhiya, R. Miruthika-og) bt Bharathidasan University 0; Vidyasagar University 0 drew with Madurai Kamaraj University 0.



Badminton:

Women's team:

Jain University bt University of Calcutta 3-0 (Raghu Mariswamy bt Subhodeep Mondal 21-10, 21-13; M. Rohith bt Aditya Mondal 21-13, 19-21, 23-21; Raghu Mariswamy and Sai Pratheek bt Aditya Mondal and Suraj Chakraborty 21-16, 21-12).