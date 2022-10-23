More Sports

Makhachev wins lightweight title at UFC 280

Islam Makhachev won the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 with a second-round submission of Charles Oliveira in a one-sided fight on Saturday.

AP
23 October, 2022 09:17 IST
23 October, 2022 09:17 IST
Islam Makhachev celebrates with the belt after winning his fight against Charles Oliveira.

Islam Makhachev celebrates with the belt after winning his fight against Charles Oliveira. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Islam Makhachev won the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 with a second-round submission of Charles Oliveira in a one-sided fight on Saturday.

Islam Makhachev won the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 with a second-round submission of Charles Oliveira in a one-sided fight on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Russian won his 11th straight fight with an arm triangle choke at 3:17 of Round 2 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read
UFC 280 HIGHLIGHTS, results: Makhachev beats Oliveira to clinch lightweight title; Aljamain Sterling retains bantamweight belt

“I told everybody my goal, ‘I have to finish this guy in the ground,’ and I did it,” said Makhachev, who is coached by Khabib Nurmagomedov, a former champion.

Oliveira was aiming to reclaim the title which was taken away in May after the Brazilian failed to make weight for his fight against Justin Gaethje.

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling earlier retained his title with a second-round stoppage win against former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw in an all-American encounter. He secured a TKO at 3:44 of Round 2.

Dillashaw dislocated his left shoulder early in the fight. He said afterward that he had likely dislocated his shoulder “a good 20 times throughout training camp.”

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us