Matrix Fight Night: Legendary UFC referee Herb Dean to officiate at MFN 13

Legendary international MMA referee Herb Dean will join the team of officials and will be one of the referees for Matrix Fight Night (MFN) 13, the mixed-martial arts promotion announced on Tuesday.

MFN 13, which is set to take place on October 28 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Sector 21, will be headlined by a highly-anticipated rematch between Shyamanand and reigning and defending champion Sanjeet Budhwar for the Featherweight title.

Dean, who hails from USA, is one of the most prolific MMA referees for over the last 20 years. He made his debut as a referee for a private promotion in 2002. He officiated in his first UFC bout at UFC 47 in April 2004, and since then, has been officiating for the promotion for the past 18 years.

Dean has also officiated in other major promotions over the years, including Professional Fighters League, One Championship, and Bellator, among others. The former MMA athlete has also been regarded by UFC President Dana White as one of the best MMA referees in the world.

“It’s a wonderful day here in Southern California, Pasadena. I am Herb Dean, and guess what? I am coming to Matrix Fight Night 13. I cannot wait to get out there and see the scene up close. Looks like the show is going to be amazing, packed with great fights and great production. I cannot wait to see it in person. I will be there shortly, so see you soon, India,” Dean said.

“We are elated to have Herb Dean come on board with us. There are always three participants in a fight inside the cage, as a referee plays an integral role in not only ensuring the correct decisions are being taken, but also making sure that the fighters remain safe. Herb Dean has been doing this for decades now and his wealth of experience will not only add immeasurable value to MFN 13, but also help in expanding the popularity of MFN across the world,” MFN co-founder Ayesha Shroff said.

MFN co-founder Krishna Shroff added, ”We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Herb Dean to Matrix Fight Night 13! An absolute legend in the game, who has a lot to offer in order to help our team of officials take our show to the next level. We have immense respect for what he brings to the table and I’m confident that the fans are going to be very excited to see him in the cage as well!”