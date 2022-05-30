May 30: Indian sports news wrap of the day

GOLF

Vani finishes 41st in Belgium

Indian golfer Vani Kapoor finished T-41st as she rounded off the week at the Mithra Belgian Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour with a 71.

The 28-year-old Delhi golfer shot rounds of 75-70-71 as she tries to find her feet on the LET once again.

The other two Indians in the field this week Amandeep Drall (79-70) and Ridhima Dilawari (74-78) had missed the cut earlier.

Next week the action shifts to the Ladies Italian Open, where there will be a big Indian contingent.

Tvesa Malik will return to action after a break, while Vani, Amandeep and Ridhima will be joined by Neha Tripathi and Gaurika Bishnoi is among the reserves.

Swede Linn Grant won her second LET title in five starts in 2022 after firing a final round of 5-under 67 on the last day.

The 22-year-old, who won the Joburg Ladies Open in March, recorded rounds of 66, 68 and 67 to hold off England’s Cara Gainer at Naxhelet Golf Club.

Grant maintained her lead on the front nine with birdies on three and nine, before she went toe to toe with Gainer on the back nine. Birdies on 10 and 12, as well as a crucial eagle on the 14th put the Swede back in pole position, and a dropped shot on 16 put the duo level before Grant made a par on the last to win her second title with a total of 15-under-par.

It was an exceptional day for Gainer who fired a stunning 8-under 64, which was the joint-best round of the week, to finish in second place.

Maja Stark, who leads the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol, also shot a round of 8-under 64 on the final day to secure a T3 finish alongside Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux.

Metraux followed up her second round of 7-under 65 with a round of 5-under 67 on day three to finish level with Stark in third place.

-PTI

SWIMMING

Maana Patel records new 'Best Indian Performance' in 100m backstroke

Tokyo Olympian Maana Patel recorded news 'Best Indian Performance' in the women's 100m backstroke qualification round.

She clocked 01:03.69 at the Mare Nostrum Canet 2022 while improving on her personal best and best Indian time of 01:03.77.

Patel qualified 15th overall and advanced through to the level 'B' final, where she was placed fifth with a timing of 01:03:87.

GOLF

Shubhankar Sharma finishes 14th at Dutch Open

India's Shubhankar Sharma completed a good week, laced with 18 birdies, with a Tied-14th finish at the Dutch Open on the DP World Tour.

Sharma had as many as 18 birdies over four days. But the Indian also gave away 13 bogeys.

The finish would nevertheless give Sharma a big boost, considering he missed four cuts in five previous starts.

After three birdies in his opening 71, Sharma had six birdies in a second round 71 and six more in his third round 69.

The final round saw two birdies on front nine but he gave away three bogeys in his first six holes on back nine before closing with a birdie on 18th for the third time in four days.

With a packed calendar ahead, Sharma will hope his birdie-making skills come good even as he works on cutting down the bogeys to improve on his 17th place on the Race to Dubai rankings.

The other two Indians, Gaganjeet Bhullar (73-74) and SSP Chawrasia (74-77) had missed the cut.

Meanwhile, the Dundee-based Frenchman Victor Perez, 29, was exceptional in clutch putting and held off Kiwi Ryan Fox in a play-off to win his second DP World Tour title.

Perez started the final day in a share of the lead but following Fox’s great show, he was three shots back as he stood on the 17th tee.

Fox double bogeyed the 18th and Perez birdied the penultimate hole and then missed a six footer for birdie. The duo went into a tie and a play-off down the par-five 18th.

Perez also earns himself a spot at The 150th Open Championship this summer alongside Fox and Pole Adrian Meronk, with the top three players in the top ten not exempt heading to St Andrews.

Meronk finished a shot out of the play-off after a 68, a score matched by German Marcel Schneider who finished at 11 under.

Swede Sebastian Soderberg and England's Matt Wallace were at ten under, two shots ahead of another Swede in Alexander Björk and Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia.

-PTI