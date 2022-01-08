The Naavika Program has been a phenomenal success for girl sailors: Coach Suheim Sheikh

For the head coach of Yacht Club of Hyderabad Foundation, Suheim Sheikh, the focus now shifts to train his wards especially Vaishnavi Veeravamsham (15), who is India No. 2 in Laser Radial, and Preethi Kongara (17) to podium finish in the Asian Regatta championship to be held in February in Abu Dhabi.

“Yes, it has been a very satisfying 2021 and I am glad that the two young sailors have two bronze in the Mumbai Nationals, having just graduated into the seniors category straight from the sub-juniors,”

Suheim said on Saturday.

“Our intense and scientific training with emphasis on economically challenged youth who are picked in the age group of nine to 10 years is proving to be very effective,” he said.

“The Naavika Program launched in 2016 for the girl sailors has been a phenomenal success, having trained about 100 girls and selected 12 of them for advanced high-performance training,” the head coach said.

ALSO READ | Sailor Naveen Vashisht passes away 10 days after freak accident at Nationals

“That Telangana produced 100 medallists in the last decade and someone like Jhansi Priya taking part in international meets in five countries is itself a noteworthy feat,” he said.

“Importantly, four of the girls have joined the Indian Navy at Mumbai wherein they help the 470 Mixed Olympic Class of boats and recently Sudhanshu Shekar (24) of the Navy, our own product, has won a bronze in the YAI Sail India National ranking event in Mumbai,” Suheim said.

“Similarly, 19 boys have been absorbed into the Army and Navy with their education and sailing taken care of fully,” he said.

The coach also said that Ravali Parandi and Jhansi Priya Laveti graduated from the under-15 category with two medals each in the recent Nationals and now moved into the Olympic Class boats even

before they are 16 years of age.