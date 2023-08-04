National Games 2023 to be held in Goa from October 25

The 2023 National Games will be held from October 25 in Goa, the state’s sports minister Govind Gaude said on Friday. Gaude said that the Games will be inaugurated on October 25 and will culminate on November 9.

The minister said that hosting of the National Games will give boost to the sports culture in the state and that hosting the Games has been a dream of every Goan.

“There should be promotion of sports in the state due to the National Games. Our aim is to promote sports in the state in the wake of the National Games,” he said.

Gaude said the aim of the government is “not just to create a sportsperson for Goa but he should also play in the national team.”

The sports minister assured that the reward money for the medal winners, as promised by the state government, would be released before September.

He said that the state government will release Rs 2.54 crore for the associations as a grant and Rs 73 lakh for cash prizes for the medal winners. Gaude said that the government is willing to allow the village panchayats, clubs and associations to maintain the grounds in their respective areas.

The minister further said that the sports associations should play a role in maintaining the existing infrastructure.

“Some of the associations are not getting the grants as they have failed to provide the utilization certificates,” he said.

.The minister also announced that the state will soon have Goa Youth Board which will oversee the implementation of state youth policy.