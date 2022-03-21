National Weightlifting Championship: Sanket Sargar wins men's 55kg title

Sanket Sargar rode on his clean and jerk performance to beat fellow Maharashtra lifter Prashant Koli by one kg and win the men’s 55kg title in the National weightlifting championships at the KIIT University campus on Monday.

Sargar, who trailed by one kg after lifting 111kg in snatch, did 138kg in clean and jerk to gather an aggregate of 249kg.

Koli, who was ahead after his snatch effort of 112kg, managed 136kg to finish second behind the Commonwealth Games qualified Sargar.

Vijay Maheshwari (231kg) was third.

S. Guru Naidu of Andhra Pradesh set new marks in snatch (102kg), clean and jerk (125kg) and total (227kg) to claim the men’s 55kg youth and junior crowns.

Railways’ M. Raja (267kg) also performed better in clean and jerk to beat Services lifter Guru Raja (266kg) narrowly for the men’s 61kg title.

Tamil Nadu’s T. Madhavan, who was the best in snatch (117kg), finished third with a total of 257kg. He also bagged the youth and junior gold medals.

The results (seniors only): Men:

55kg: 1. Sanket Sargar (Mah) snatch 111kg, clean and jerk 138kg, total 249kg; 2. Prashant Koli (Mah) 112kg, 136kg, 248kg; 3. Vijay Maheshwari (Chg) 99kg, 132kg, 231kg.

61kg: 1. M. Raja (RSPB) 114kg, 153kg, 267kg; 2. Guru Raja (SSCB) 115kg, 151kg, 266kg; 3. T. Madhavan (TN) 117kg, 140kg, 257kg.