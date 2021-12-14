More Sports More Sports Sailor Naveen critical The 25-year-old slipped and hit his head on the hull amid a sudden gust of wind. Team Sportstar Chennai 14 December, 2021 20:40 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Naveen Vashist's co-sailor Vishal Singh is safe. - AP Team Sportstar Chennai 14 December, 2021 20:40 IST Naveen Vashist of Army Yachting Node is in critical condition at a private hospital in Mumbai after his 49er boat capsized on Monday during the YAI Senior National Sailing Championships at the Girgaum Chowpatty beach.The 25-year-old slipped and hit his head on the hull amid a sudden gust of wind. His co-sailor Vishal Singh is, however, safe."It was a freak accident. The conditions weren't bad. We had adequate precautions, too. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) was given and he was taken in a coach boat. We hope he recovers," said a Yachting Association of India (YAI) official. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :