NBA roundup: Pistons ends record-tying losing streak at 28 games, beating Raptors 129-127

The Detroit Pistons ended its NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games with a 129-127 victory over the short-handed Toronto Raptors on Saturday night as Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 12 assists.

The Pistons, who hadn’t won since Oct. 28, matched the Philadelphia 76ers’ record of 28, split over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. It finished one shy of the record for the four major American and Canadian leagues, set by the Chicago Cardinals during World War II.

Jalen Duren had 18 points and 17 rebounds for Detroit (3-29) while Kevin Knox II scored 17 points.

Pascal Siakam had 35 points and Dennis Schroder scored 28 for Toronto, which was playing the second half of a back-to-back. The Raptors traded OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks earlier in the day. It received RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, but they were not available Saturday.

TIMBERWOLVES 108, LAKERS 106

Anthony Edwards scored 31 points, Naz Reid added 21 off the bench and Minnesota held on to beat Los Angeles on LeBron James’ 39th birthday.

Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 13 rebounds as West-leading Minnesota overcame 19 turnovers to win for the fourth time in five games. Two of those wins have come against Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis had 33 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists for Los Angeles, which has lost seven of 10 since winning the In-Season Tournament. James, who was questionable for the game with a non-COVID-19 illness, added 26 points.

Minnesota is 14-1 at home.

PACERS 140, KNICKS 126

Tyrese Haliburton tied the Indiana record with 23 assists and had 22 points, becoming only the third player in NBA history with consecutive 20-20 games in those categories, and the Pacers beat New York.

Haliburton, who picked up his 23rd on a pass to Andrew Nembhard with 1:05 remaining, joined Hall of Famers Magic Johnson (Dec. 18-19, 1984) and John Stockton (March 1 and March 3, 1994) as the only players with consecutive outings of at least 20 points and 20 assists. Jamaal Tinsley set the Indiana assists mark with 23 against Washington on Nov. 22, 2001.

Haliburton has 43 assists and two turnovers in the last two games, raising his NBA-leading assist average to 12.8. Indiana won its third in a row to improve to 17-14.

Donte DiVincenzo scored a career-high 38 points for New York. The Knicks were undermanned in their third straight loss after trading RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick to Toronto on Saturday in exchange for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.

MAVERICKS 132, WARRIORS 122

Luka Doncic scored 25 of his 39 points in the second half in his return to the Dallas lineup to help the Mavericks beat Golden State.

Doncic added 10 assists and eight rebounds after sitting out Thursday night at Minnesota because of soreness in his left quadriceps.

Dante Exum scored 19 points to help Dallas improve to 19-14. Josh Green had 18 and Dereck Lively II added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 25 points and seven assists. Chris Paul had a season-high 24 points and became the 37th player in NBA history to surpass 22,000 career points. The Warriors have lost three straight to fall to 15-17.

BULLS 105, 76ERS 92

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, Coby White added 20 and Chicago took advantage of NBA MVP Joel Embiid’s absence to beat Philadelphia in the opener of a home-and-home set.

Sidelined by a sprained right ankle, Embiid could return when the teams meet again Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Andre Drummond had 15 points and 23 rebounds for the Bulls, it has won five of seven and has taken both meetings with Philadelphia.

Tyrese Maxey had 20 points and seven assists for the 76ers.

JAZZ 117, HEAT 109

Collin Sexton had 22 points, Keyonte George scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and Utah ended Miami’s winning streak at four.

Jimmy Butler returned for Miami after missing the four straight victories because of strained calf, but left in the third quarter because of a foot injury. He had eight points in 23 minutes.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Tyler Herro added 25 points.