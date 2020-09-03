More Sports More Sports Bocharova, star of first Soviet Olympic gymnastics team, dies Nina Bocharova died aged 95 in Rome on Monday, according to the International Gymnastics Federation. AP LAUSANNE 03 September, 2020 18:09 IST Nina Bocharova won four medals at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki. - TWITTER (@gymnastics) AP LAUSANNE 03 September, 2020 18:09 IST Nina Bocharova, an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast in the first Soviet Union team sent to a Games, has died. She was 95.The Ukraine-born Bocharova died in Rome on Monday, the International Gymnastics Federation said on Thursday. The cause of death was not stated.ALSO READ | Former all-rounder David Capel dies aged 57Bocharova was the Soviet all-around national champion in 1949 and ‘51, then part of a dominant team at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, the governing body said. She won gold medals in the team event and individual balance beam, plus silvers in the all-around behind team-mate Maria Gorokhovskaya and team event for portable apparatus.“With women’s artistic gymnastics still in its infancy, Bocharova exuded strength and grace,” the FIG added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.