Padma Shri for Neeraj, Bhagat; Jhajharia awarded with Padma Bhushan

Tokyo Olympics gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra and Paralympic gold medallists Avar Lekhara, Sumit Antil and Pramod Bhagat were among those who were named in the list of Padma Shri Awardees on Tuesday. Paralympic silver-medallist Devendra Jhajharia was awarded with the Padma Bhushan as unveiled by the Centre.Shankarnarayana Menon, Faisal Ali Dar, Vandana Kataria and Brahmanand Sankhwalkar were also named in the Padma Shri Awardee list.