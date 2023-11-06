MagazineBuy Print

Russian Olympic body launches sport court appeal against IOC suspension: CAS

The Court of Arbitration of Sport has received an appeal from the Russian Olympic Association after it was suspended by the International Olympic Committee last month.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 16:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: The International Olympic Committee had suspended the Russian Olympic Committee with immediate effect on October 12, 2023. 
Representative Image: The International Olympic Committee had suspended the Russian Olympic Committee with immediate effect on October 12, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The Court of Arbitration of Sport has received an appeal from the Russian Olympic Association after it was suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last month.

The IOC’s executive board imposed the suspension on the Russian Olympic Committee for a breach of the Olympic Charter — a book of rules and principles for international sports bodies — by incorporating sports councils in four regions in eastern Ukraine.

“(This) unilateral decision,” the IOC had said in a statement from Mumbai, India, “constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine, as recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in accordance with the Olympic Charter.”

The suspension suggests rising frustration from the IOC and its president, Thomas Bach, who can ultimately decide to impose a blanket ban on all Russian athletes from next year’s Paris Olympics.

“(The IOC) reserves the right to decide about the participation of individual neutral athletes with a Russian passport in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at the appropriate time,” the IOC said.

The Russian Olympic Committee had then criticised the IOC for “another counterproductive decision with obvious political motivations.”

And on November 6, the sports court acknowledged that it had received an appeal from Russia on its ban imposed by the global Olympic body.

(with inputs from AP)

