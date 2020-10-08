Sailing first sport to host state-level meet in Telangana post-lockdown

Sailing will be the first sport in Telangana to resume serious state-level competition with Telangana Sailing Association (TSA) organising the Junior State Championship from October 9 at Hussain Sagar Lake, featuring 56 sailors from 16 districts.

Interestingly, the training sessions had already begun from October 7 with all the safety guidelines implemented to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

An online international jury comprising judges from Australia, Singapore and India will preside over the meet with international judge brigadier GS Julka chairing the proceedings.

READ | Sailing training in Chennai to begin from June 15

Yacht club president Suheim Sheikh says that traditionally the meet is an open event but due to COVID-19, it is restricted to 11 districts this time around.

For the record, the sub-junior championships will be sailed in the Optimist Class with some boys from MJPT School including Nitin Ketavat and G. Mallesh being tipped as the dark horses given their performance in the practice sessions.

India No.1 L. Jhansi Priya and No.2 V. Vaishnavi are the top-seeds but the former is yet to show top form while Vaishnavi is coming up with many wins during practice, Suheim says.

The junior championships will be sailed in the Laser Class with a record 18 sailors participating with 17 debutants given that the young sailors have grown up into the Lasers from the weight and age point of view.

Lakshmi Chandram of Hyderabad is the top-seed alongside B. Jaikiran of Wanaparthy.

“The Telangana Sailing Association is proud to conduct what may be the first state level championship in any sport across the country post-lockdown against all odds and we are happy to take the lead in opening up the sports arenas in India. I wish the sailors all the very best," said Lt. Gen KS Rao, the President of the TSA.