Facilities at SAI Aurangabad made free to use

Players and sports lovers will not have to pay for using the amenities at the Sports Authority of India centre in Aurangabad henceforth, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

The decision to this effect was taken by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and it will be implemented in Aurangabad and Mumbai immediately, SAI’s Regional Director Sushmita Jyotsi told reporters. The facilities will now be made available free of cost for all between 10 am and 4 pm, but before and after that only players will be allowed to practice, she said.

“SAI centres used to take certain amount of fee for training or giving the centre on rent for organising sports events. Now, no charges will be taken from anyone,” Jyotsi said.

‘Medal-oriented games’

Asked about moving the kabaddi and gymnastic training centre from Aurangabad, the official said, “There are no such orders, but the government is focusing on medal-oriented games.”

Jyotsi also said a new 300-bed hostel has been sanctioned for the SAI’s Aurangabad centre. “A 300-bed hostel has been approved for Aurangabad centre and for that purpose, ₹30 crore have been sanctioned by the government,” she said

An amount of ₹62 lakh has also been sanctioned to improve other amenities.

“We have also received ₹67 lakh funds for modernising amenities for the weightlifting game here,” she added.