Weekly digest (Dec 2 to Dec 8): Manchester United's derby win to West Indies' series-levelling victory

CRICKET

West Indies proved too good for India in front of a full house at the Greenfield Stadium, cruising to an eight wicket win in the second T20I. ( REPORT )

TNCA may open the three closed stands at Chepauk for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. ( REPORT )

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly rubbished allegations that he would be vindictive towards chief coach Ravi Shastri, saying performance alone would determine how individuals are judged during his tenure. ( REPORT )

Cricket Australia (CA) is set to request the BCCI to agree for more than one Day/Night Test during India’s 2021 tour Down Under. ( REPORT )

Former Indian cricketers - Sandeep Patil, Kapil Dev and Yashpal Sharma - talk about how the late Bob Willis would make his deliveries do the talking for him. ( REPORT )

James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood have all been recalled by England for the Test series with South Africa. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Manchester United followed up a home win over former manager Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in the midweek by stunning champion Manchester City in the Premier League. City is now 14 points off leader Liverpool. (REPORT)

Mixed week for Chelsea. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has halved Chelsea's transfer ban, meaning the west London club can sign players during the January transfer window. (REPORT) Its week, however, ended with a 1-3 defeat at Everton. (REPORT)

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy has now scored in eight successive Premier League games, having also been the last man to achieve the feat. (REPORT)

A 5-2 loss at Anfield in the Merseyside derby culminated in the sacking of Everton boss Marco Silva. Fan favourite Duncan Ferguson took over as the caretaker boss. (REPORT)

Leon Bailey scored a first-half brace as Bayer Leverkusen beat Bayern Munich 2-1 at the Allianz Arena in Bundesliga. The defending champion now trails Borussia Monchengladbach by six points after 14 matches. (REPORT)

After the departure of John Gregory, Chennaiyin FC appointed Owen Coyle as its new head coach. (REPORT)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi made it 35 hat-tricks in La Liga with his treble against Real Mallorca to move one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. (REPORT)

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk lost out on a maiden Ballon d'Or crown by seven points to Barcelona's Lionel Messi, who won it for a record sixth time. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has been nominated for the ‘Most Improved Player of the Year’ award by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) after a stellar season during which the duo picked up some memorable wins.( REPORT )

Brushing aside the disappointment of not winning even a single major after being crowned the World champion in August, shuttler P.V. Sindhu is determined to finish the year on a high at the BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou (China) from December 11 to 16. ( REPORT )



BOXING

Anthony Joshua regained the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia, avenging the only loss of his pro career in the process, as he recorded a landslide points win over Andy Ruiz Jr. ( REPORT )

SHOOTING

Mehuli Ghosh won the gold with a score better than the world record as Indian shooters swept away all the medals in the women's 10m air rifle events at the South Asian Games. ( Report )