Indian sports news wrap, March 4: Atwal misses cut at Puerto Rico Open

GOLF

Atwal misses cut, Bhatia 11th and Young keeps lead in Puerto Rico

India’s Arjun Atwal shot a decent one-under 71 in the second round but still missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open here.

Atwal’s first round 77 proved costly as he finished four-over and exited early once again.

Carson Young carded a five-under 67 and built a four-shot lead going into the weekend.

Young, a 28-year-old rookie on the PGA TOUR, did not have the kind of a round he had on the first day with three eagles, but he did shoot 67 to move to 14-under 130 and put himself in great position for his first PGA TOUR win.

Indian-American Akshay Bhatia, who had a six-under on first day, added one-under 71 and was seven-under and tied 11th, down from overnight tied second place.

While rookie Young led the field, another rookie, Nico Echavarria of Colombia had a 67 and was four shots back along with Paul Haley II (66).

Ryan Gerard had a 67 and was six shots behind in a tie for sixth.

Gerard earned the last spot in the field at The Honda Classic last week in a Monday qualifier, and then finished fourth to earn a spot in Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico Open is held opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The winner gets them into THE PLAYERS Championship, the PGA Championship and a two-year PGA TOUR exemption.

- Press Trust of India

Aman Raj closes it out with 73, wins Gujarat Open

Patna’s Aman Raj closed out the week with a stoic final round effort of one-over 73 to bag the Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2023 title at a tournament total of 11-under 277 on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Aman (66-68-70-73), who was at the top of the leaderboard from the first round till the end, thus emerged wire-to-wire winner at the Rs. 1 crore event.

The win, Aman’s second, pushed him up from 11th to second position in the PGTI rankings after he took home the winning prize purse of Rs. 15,00,000.

Bengaluru-based rookie Aryan Roopa Anand (71-69-69-69), the 2023 PGTI Q School winner who was playing only his second event as a professional, finished a creditable second at 10-under 278 following a last round of 69 to continue his fine form and move up from 23rd to sixth spot in the PGTI’s merit list.

Anshul Patel (66-71-67-76), playing at his home course, shot a fourth round of 76 to end tied third at eight-under 280 along with Faridabad’s Abhinav Lohan (70-72-70-68).

Aman, the overnight joint leader along with Anshul Patel, had a poor start with bogeys on the first two holes where he missed up and downs at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club.

Aman, who won his only previous title in 2018, then didn’t hit it close enough to the pins to set up birdies but kept believing in himself and did not drop a shot as he also made some god par saves with a number of two-putts. His only birdie came on the 12th.

Aman, who was recovering from a bout of food poisoning on Saturday morning, finally crossed the line courtesy his determined approach and a patient display on the greens.

Aman said, “I wasn’t feeling too well this morning as I had food poisoning last evening. But I was still swinging it well. I missed a number of birdie opportunities not hitting it close to the pins but I made a lot of good two-putts and hung in there.

“I was expecting three to four birdies today but then I just told myself to keep the lead till the end and not make any errors.

“My experience told me to just keep it on the fairway and green and give myself chances. I kept believing in myself. It was a relief to get the job done finally.” Aryan Roopa Anand, who was overnight third and five shots off the lead, produced six birdies and three bogeys on the final day to follow up his 10th place finish in Kolkata with another top-notch result in Ahmedabad.

The 21-year-old Aryan made three long conversions on Saturday and his last birdie came on the 13th.

Abhinav Lohan’s 68 was the best round of the day and saw him rise from tied seventh to tied third. Anshul Patel, on the other hand, slipped two spots from his overnight joint lead.

Delhi’s Sachin Baisoya, who finished tied 17th at two-over 290, continues to lead the PGTI rankings.

Ahmedabad’s Varun Parikh closed the week in tied 24th at six-over 294.

Noida-based 15-year-old Aarav D Shah was the best performing amateur. The Australian national ended tied 48th at 13-over 301.

- Press Trust of India