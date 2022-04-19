April 19: Indian sports news wrap of the day

ATHLETICS

AFI announces entry standards for 61st National inter-State athletics championships

The Athletics Federation of India has announced its entry standards for the 61st National inter-State athletics championships which will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, from June 10 to 14.

Only athletes who meet the entry standards will be allowed and an athlete can take part in two individual events and relays (4x100m, 4x400m men/women and 4x400m mixed). Each State unit can send a maximum of three entries in each event.

The National Anti-Doping Agency will conduct dope tests at the championships.

Entry standards: Men: 100m (10.75s), 200m (21.75s), 400m (47.70s), 800m (1:52.50s), 1500m (3:52.00s), 5000m (14:20.00s), 10,000m (30:30.00s); 110m hurdles (14.40s), 400m hurdles (52.00s); 3000m steeple chase (9:10.00s); High jump (2.05m), Pole vault (4.50m), Long jump (7.35m), Triple jump (15.50m); Shot put (17.00m), Discus throw (52.00m), Hammer throw (60.00m), Javelin throw (73.00m); Decathlon (6000pts). Women: 100m (12.10s); 200m (24.50s), 400m (57.00s); 800m (2:08.00s), 1500m (4:30.00s), 5000m (16:50.00s); 10000m (36:00.00s); 100m hurdles (14.50s), 400m hurdles (1:05.00s); 3000m steeple chase (11:00.00s); High jump (1.70m), Pole vault (3.50m), Long jump (5.80m), Triple jump (12.50m); Shot put (13.50m), Discus throw (45.00m), Hammer throw (52.00m), Javelin throw (45.50m); Heptathlon (4500 pts).

- Stan Rayan

Indian Open javelin throw meet postponed

The AFI has postponed the fourth Indian Open javelin throw meet at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, from April 23 and 24 to May 8 and 9. The last date for entries has also been extended to April 30.

- Stan Rayan

TENNIS

Asia-Oceania World Junior Tennis under-14 boys c'ship: India beats Hong Kong 3-0

The Indian team continued to strike good rhythm as it beat Hong Kong 3-0 without dropping a set in the second league match of group-C in the Asia-Oceania World Junior Tennis under-14 boys championship at the

DLTA Complex on Tuesday.

Captain Namita Bal shuffled the players around, making Aishwarya Jadhav play both singles and doubles, while bringing Sai Janvi for the first singles in place of Sohini Mohanty.

Sai managed to lend a good foundation for the team after a shaky first set against Tak Sum Fung.

Sai Janvi gave India a good start against Hong Kong in the Asia-Oceania World Junior tennis championship in Delhi on Tuesday. - KAMESH SRINIVASAN

Aishwarya showed a lot of grit in beating Hau Chng Rosalyn Chan in the second singles, 6-4, 6-4. In the doubles, Aishwarya and Sohini asserted India’s dominance.

In the last league match on Wednesday, India will challenge the fourth seed Korea, which eased past Singapore dropping eight games in all.

In group-A, Australia outplayed Lebanon and qualified for the knock-out stage along with Sri Lanka. The two teams will face each other to decide the group topper.

In group-B, Japan opened with a 3-0 win over Thailand. It will play Malaysia on Wednesday.

In group-D, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan secured their second win and will play each other to decide the group topper.

The results (league):



Group-A: Australia bt Lebanon 3-0.



Group-B: Japan bt Thailand 3-0.



Group-C: Korea bt Singapore 3-0; India bt Hong Kong 3-0 (Sai Janvi bt Tak Sum Fung 7-5, 6-3; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Hau Ching Rosalyn Chan 6-4, 6-4; Aishwarya & Sohini Mohanty bt Tak Sum Fung & Celeste Juan Ying Yeh 6-0, 6-4).



Group-D: Uzbekistan bt Nepal 2-1; Kazakhstan bt Iran 3-0.

- Kamesh Srinivasan