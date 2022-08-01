More Sports

Sports calendar, August 2022: Commonwealth Games, Badminton World C’ships, US Open and more

Here’s the complete sports schedule for August 2022 which features Commonwealth Games, badminton world championships, US Open and more.

Team Sportstar
01 August, 2022 07:39 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham began on July 28 and will conclude on August 8.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham began on July 28 and will conclude on August 8. | Photo Credit: PA Images via Getty Images

Here’s the complete sports schedule for August 2022.

Till August 8: Commonwealth Games - Birmingham

Cricket

August 1: West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I - Warner Park, Basseterre - 8PM IST

August 2: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 4:30PM IST

August 2: West Indies vs India, 3rd T20I - Warner Park, Basseterre - 8PM IST

August 3: Ireland vs South Africa, 1st T20I - Bristol County Ground, Bristol - 11PM IST

August 4: Netherlands vs New Zealand, 1st T20I - Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague - 8:30PM IST

August 5: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45PM IST

August 5: Netherlands vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague - 8:30PM IST

August 5: Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd T20I - Bristol County Ground, Bristol - 11PM IST

August 6: West Indies vs India, 4th T20I - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill - 8PM IST

August 7: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45PM IST

August 7: West Indies vs India, 5th T20I - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill - 8PM IST

August 9: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I - Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont - 8PM IST

August 10: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45PM IST

August 11: West Indies vs New Zealand, 1st T20I - Sabina Park, Kingston - 12AM IST

August 11: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I - Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont - 8PM IST

August 12: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I - Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont - 8PM IST

August 13: West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - Sabina Park, Kingston - 12AM IST

August 15: West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I - Sabina Park, Kingston - 12AM IST

August 15: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 4th T20I - Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont - 8PM IST

August 16: Netherlands vs Pakistan, 1st ODI - Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam - 2:30PM IST

August 17-21: England vs South Africa, 1st Test - Lord’s Cricket Ground, London - 3:30PM IST

August 17: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 5th T20I - Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont - 8PM IST

August 17: West Indies vs New Zealand, 1st ODI - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown - 11:30PM

August 18: Zimbabwe vs India, 1st ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45PM IST

August 18: Netherlands vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam - 2:30PM IST

August 19: West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown - 11:30PM

August 20: Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45PM IST

August 21: Netherlands vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI - Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam - 2:30PM IST

August 21: West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown - 11:30PM

August 22: Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45PM IST

August 25-29: England vs South Africa, 2nd Test - Old Trafford, Manchester - 3:30PM IST

August 28: Australia vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI - Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville - 5:10AM IST

August 31: Australia vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI - Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville - 5:10AM IST

FOOTBALL

August 6: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt - 12AM IST

August 6: Premier League, Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London - 12:30AM IST

August 6: Premier League, Fulham vs Liverpool - Craven Cottage, London - 5PM IST

August 6: Premier League, Spurs vs Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London - 7:30PM IST

August 6: Premier League, Everton vs Chelsea - Goodison Park, Liverpool - 10PM IST

August 6: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund - 10PM IST

August 7: Ligue 1, Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain - Stade Gabriel-Montpied, Clermont-Ferrand - 12:30AM IST

August 7: Premier League, Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester - 6:30PM IST

August 7: Premier League, West Ham United vs Manchester City - London Stadium, London - 9PM IST

August 13: Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund - Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg - 12AM IST

August 13: Premier League, Arsenal vs Leicester City - Emirates Stadium, London - 7:30PM IST

August 13: Premier League, Manchester City vs Bournemouth - Etihad Stadium, Manchester - 7:30PM IST

August 13: Premier League, Brentford vs Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford - 10PM IST

August 13: Serie A, AC Milan vs Udinese - Giuseppe Meazza, Milan - 10PM

August 14: La Liga, Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano - Camp Nou, Barcelona - 12:30AM IST

August 14: Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier - Parc des Princes, Paris - 12:30AM IST

August 14: Premier League, Chelsea vs Spurs - Stamford Bridge, London - 9PM IST

August 14: Serie A, Lecce vs Inter Milan - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce - 12:15AM IST

August 14: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg - Allianz Arena, Munich - 9PM IST

August 15: La Liga, Almeria vs Real Madrid - Estadio Mediterraneo, Almeria - 1:30AM IST

August 15: Serie A, Verona vs Napoli - Marcantonio Bentegodi, Verona - 10PM IST

August 16: Serie A, Juventus vs Sassuolo - Allianz Stadium, Torino - 12:15AM IST

August 16: Premier League, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - Anfield, Liverpool - 12:30AM IST

August 20: Premier League, Spurs vs Wolves - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London - 5PM IST

August 20: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund - 7PM IST

August 20: Premier League, Bournemouth vs Arsenal - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth - 10PM IST

August 21: Serie A, Inter Milan vs Spezia - Giuseppe Meazza, Milan - 12:15AM IST

August 21: La Liga, Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Balaídos, Vigo - 1:30AM IST

August 21: Premier League, Leeds United vs Chelsea - Elland Roads, Leeds - 6:30PM IST

August 21: Premier League, Newcastle United vs Manchester City - St. James’ Park, Newcastle - 9PM IST

August 21: Bundesliga, VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich - Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum - 9PM IST

August 21: Serie A, Napoli vs Monza - Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples - 10PM IST

August 22: Serie A, Atalanta vs AC Milan - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo - 12:15AM IST

August 22: Ligue 1, LOSC vs Paris Saint-Germain - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq - 12:15AM IST

August 22: La Liga, Real Sociedad vs Barcelona - Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian - 1:30AM IST

August 23: Serie A, Sampdoria vs Juventus - Luigi Ferraris, Genova - 12:15AM IST

August 23: Premier League, Manchester United vs Liverpool - Old Trafford, Manchester - 12:30AM IST

August 27: Serie A, Lazio vs Inter Milan - Olimpico Stadium, Rome - 12:15AM IST

August 27: Premier League, Southampton vs Manchester United - St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - 5PM IST

August 27: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund - Olympiastadion, Berlin - 7PM IST

August 27: Premier League, Chelsea vs Leicester City - Stamford Bridge - 7:30PM IST

August 27: Premier League, Liverpool vs Bournemouth - Anfield, Liverpool - 7:30PM IST’

August 27: Premier League, Manchester City vs Crystal Palace - Etihad Stadium, Manchester - 7:30PM IST

August 27: Premier League, Arsenal vs Fulham - Emirates Stadium, London - 10PM IST

August 27: Serie A, Juventus vs Roma - Allianz Stadium, Torino - 10PM IST

August 27: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach - Allianz Arena, Bayern - 10PM IST

August 28: Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco - to be decided

August 28: Serie A, AC Milan vs Bologna - Giuseppe Meazza, Milan - 12:15AM IST

August 28: Premier League, Nottingham Forest vs Spurs - The City Ground, Nottingham - 9PM IST

August 28: La Liga, Barcelona vs Real Valladolid - Camp Nou, Barcelona - 11PM IST

August 29: Serie A, Fiorentina vs Napoli - Artemio Franchi Stadium, Firenze - 12:15AM IST

August 29: La Liga, Espanyol vs Real Madrid - RCDE Stadium, Barcelona - 1:30AM IST

August 30: Serie A, Sassuolo vs AC Milan - Stadio Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia - 10PM IST

August 31: Ligue 1, Toulouse FC vs Paris Saint-Germain - to be decided

August 31: Premier League, Southampton vs Chelsea - St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - 12:15AM IST

August 31: Serie A, Inter Milan vs Cremonese - Giuseppe Meazza, Milan - 12:15AM IST

TENNIS

August 1-7: WTA50 San Jose

August 1-7: WTA250 Washington

August 1-7: ATP500 Washington

August 1-6: ATP250 Los Cabos

August 7-14: ATP1000 Montreal

August 8-14: WTA1000 Toronto

August 14-21: ATP1000 Cincinnati

August 15-21: WTA1000 Cincinnati

August 21-27: WTA250 Granby

August 21-27: WTA250 Cleveland

August 21-27: ATP250 Winston-Salem

August 29 - September 11: US Open

ATHLETICS

August 1-6: World Athletics U20 Championships - Cali, Colombia

August 6: Diamond League Meeting - Chorzow, Poland

August 7: 1st National Javelin Competition - all States/Union Territories across India

August 10: Diamond League Meeting - Monaco

August 10: Indian Grand Prix V - Bengaluru

August 20: Indian Grand Prix VI - Bengaluru

August 26: Diamond League Meeting - Lausanne, Switzerland

BADMINTON

August 22-28: World Championships - Tokyo

August 30 - September 4: Japan Open - Osaka

CHESS

Till August 10: Chess Olympiad - Chennai

FORMULA ONE

August 28: Belgian Grand Prix

BASKETBALL

August 21-28: FIBA U18 Asian Championship

SQUASH

August 11-21: WSF World Junior Championships - Nancy, France

GOLF

August 4-7: Wyndham Championship (PGA) - Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

August 4-7: AIG Women’s Open (LPGA) - Muirfield, East Lothian

August 11-14: St. Jude Championship (PGA) - TPC Southwind, Memphis

August 11-14: ISPS Handa World Invitational (LPGA) - Massereene Golf Club, Antrim

August 18-21: BMW Championship (PGA) - Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington

August 25-28: TOUR Championship (PGA) - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

August 25-28: CP Women’s Open (LPGA) - Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ottawa

SHOOTING

Till August 8: ISSF Grand Prix Shotgun - Almaty, Kazakhstan

Till August 8: 10th Asian Shotgun Championship - Almaty, Kazakhstan

TABLE TENNIS

August 1-6: WTT Contender Tunis

August 1-7: WTT Youth Contender Agadir

August 8-14: WTT Youth Contender Helsingborg

August 19-31: WTT Youth Contender Cuenca

August 22-28: WTT Youth Contender Amman

August 30 - September 5: WTT Youth Contender Otocec

August 30 - September 5: WTT Youth Contender Varazdin

WRESTLING

August 15-21: U20 World Championships - Sofia, Bulgaria

SWIMMING

August 30 - September 4: World Junior Championships - Lima, Peru

