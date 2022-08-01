Sports calendar, August 2022: Commonwealth Games, Badminton World C’ships, US Open and more

Here’s the complete sports schedule for August 2022.

Till August 8: Commonwealth Games - Birmingham

Cricket

August 1: West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I - Warner Park, Basseterre - 8PM IST

August 2: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 4:30PM IST

August 2: West Indies vs India, 3rd T20I - Warner Park, Basseterre - 8PM IST

August 3: Ireland vs South Africa, 1st T20I - Bristol County Ground, Bristol - 11PM IST

August 4: Netherlands vs New Zealand, 1st T20I - Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague - 8:30PM IST

August 5: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45PM IST

August 5: Netherlands vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague - 8:30PM IST

August 5: Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd T20I - Bristol County Ground, Bristol - 11PM IST

August 6: West Indies vs India, 4th T20I - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill - 8PM IST

August 7: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45PM IST

August 7: West Indies vs India, 5th T20I - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill - 8PM IST

August 9: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I - Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont - 8PM IST

August 10: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45PM IST

August 11: West Indies vs New Zealand, 1st T20I - Sabina Park, Kingston - 12AM IST

August 11: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I - Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont - 8PM IST

August 12: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I - Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont - 8PM IST

August 13: West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - Sabina Park, Kingston - 12AM IST

August 15: West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I - Sabina Park, Kingston - 12AM IST

August 15: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 4th T20I - Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont - 8PM IST

August 16: Netherlands vs Pakistan, 1st ODI - Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam - 2:30PM IST

August 17-21: England vs South Africa, 1st Test - Lord’s Cricket Ground, London - 3:30PM IST

August 17: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 5th T20I - Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont - 8PM IST

August 17: West Indies vs New Zealand, 1st ODI - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown - 11:30PM

August 18: Zimbabwe vs India, 1st ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45PM IST

August 18: Netherlands vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI - Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam - 2:30PM IST

August 19: West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown - 11:30PM

August 20: Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45PM IST

August 21: Netherlands vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI - Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam - 2:30PM IST

August 21: West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown - 11:30PM

August 22: Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45PM IST

August 25-29: England vs South Africa, 2nd Test - Old Trafford, Manchester - 3:30PM IST

August 28: Australia vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI - Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville - 5:10AM IST

August 31: Australia vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI - Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville - 5:10AM IST

FOOTBALL

August 6: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt - 12AM IST

August 6: Premier League, Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London - 12:30AM IST

August 6: Premier League, Fulham vs Liverpool - Craven Cottage, London - 5PM IST

August 6: Premier League, Spurs vs Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London - 7:30PM IST

August 6: Premier League, Everton vs Chelsea - Goodison Park, Liverpool - 10PM IST

August 6: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund - 10PM IST

August 7: Ligue 1, Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain - Stade Gabriel-Montpied, Clermont-Ferrand - 12:30AM IST

August 7: Premier League, Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester - 6:30PM IST

August 7: Premier League, West Ham United vs Manchester City - London Stadium, London - 9PM IST

August 13: Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund - Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg - 12AM IST

August 13: Premier League, Arsenal vs Leicester City - Emirates Stadium, London - 7:30PM IST

August 13: Premier League, Manchester City vs Bournemouth - Etihad Stadium, Manchester - 7:30PM IST

August 13: Premier League, Brentford vs Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford - 10PM IST

August 13: Serie A, AC Milan vs Udinese - Giuseppe Meazza, Milan - 10PM

August 14: La Liga, Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano - Camp Nou, Barcelona - 12:30AM IST

August 14: Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier - Parc des Princes, Paris - 12:30AM IST

August 14: Premier League, Chelsea vs Spurs - Stamford Bridge, London - 9PM IST

August 14: Serie A, Lecce vs Inter Milan - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce - 12:15AM IST

August 14: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg - Allianz Arena, Munich - 9PM IST

August 15: La Liga, Almeria vs Real Madrid - Estadio Mediterraneo, Almeria - 1:30AM IST

August 15: Serie A, Verona vs Napoli - Marcantonio Bentegodi, Verona - 10PM IST

August 16: Serie A, Juventus vs Sassuolo - Allianz Stadium, Torino - 12:15AM IST

August 16: Premier League, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - Anfield, Liverpool - 12:30AM IST

August 20: Premier League, Spurs vs Wolves - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London - 5PM IST

August 20: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund - 7PM IST

August 20: Premier League, Bournemouth vs Arsenal - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth - 10PM IST

August 21: Serie A, Inter Milan vs Spezia - Giuseppe Meazza, Milan - 12:15AM IST

August 21: La Liga, Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Balaídos, Vigo - 1:30AM IST

August 21: Premier League, Leeds United vs Chelsea - Elland Roads, Leeds - 6:30PM IST

August 21: Premier League, Newcastle United vs Manchester City - St. James’ Park, Newcastle - 9PM IST

August 21: Bundesliga, VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich - Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum - 9PM IST

August 21: Serie A, Napoli vs Monza - Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples - 10PM IST

August 22: Serie A, Atalanta vs AC Milan - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo - 12:15AM IST

August 22: Ligue 1, LOSC vs Paris Saint-Germain - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq - 12:15AM IST

August 22: La Liga, Real Sociedad vs Barcelona - Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian - 1:30AM IST

August 23: Serie A, Sampdoria vs Juventus - Luigi Ferraris, Genova - 12:15AM IST

August 23: Premier League, Manchester United vs Liverpool - Old Trafford, Manchester - 12:30AM IST

August 27: Serie A, Lazio vs Inter Milan - Olimpico Stadium, Rome - 12:15AM IST

August 27: Premier League, Southampton vs Manchester United - St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - 5PM IST

August 27: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund - Olympiastadion, Berlin - 7PM IST

August 27: Premier League, Chelsea vs Leicester City - Stamford Bridge - 7:30PM IST

August 27: Premier League, Liverpool vs Bournemouth - Anfield, Liverpool - 7:30PM IST’

August 27: Premier League, Manchester City vs Crystal Palace - Etihad Stadium, Manchester - 7:30PM IST

August 27: Premier League, Arsenal vs Fulham - Emirates Stadium, London - 10PM IST

August 27: Serie A, Juventus vs Roma - Allianz Stadium, Torino - 10PM IST

August 27: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach - Allianz Arena, Bayern - 10PM IST

August 28: Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco - to be decided

August 28: Serie A, AC Milan vs Bologna - Giuseppe Meazza, Milan - 12:15AM IST

August 28: Premier League, Nottingham Forest vs Spurs - The City Ground, Nottingham - 9PM IST

August 28: La Liga, Barcelona vs Real Valladolid - Camp Nou, Barcelona - 11PM IST

August 29: Serie A, Fiorentina vs Napoli - Artemio Franchi Stadium, Firenze - 12:15AM IST

August 29: La Liga, Espanyol vs Real Madrid - RCDE Stadium, Barcelona - 1:30AM IST

August 30: Serie A, Sassuolo vs AC Milan - Stadio Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia - 10PM IST

August 31: Ligue 1, Toulouse FC vs Paris Saint-Germain - to be decided

August 31: Premier League, Southampton vs Chelsea - St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - 12:15AM IST

August 31: Serie A, Inter Milan vs Cremonese - Giuseppe Meazza, Milan - 12:15AM IST

TENNIS

August 1-7: WTA50 San Jose

August 1-7: WTA250 Washington

August 1-7: ATP500 Washington

August 1-6: ATP250 Los Cabos

August 7-14: ATP1000 Montreal

August 8-14: WTA1000 Toronto

August 14-21: ATP1000 Cincinnati

August 15-21: WTA1000 Cincinnati

August 21-27: WTA250 Granby

August 21-27: WTA250 Cleveland

August 21-27: ATP250 Winston-Salem

August 29 - September 11: US Open

ATHLETICS

August 1-6: World Athletics U20 Championships - Cali, Colombia

August 6: Diamond League Meeting - Chorzow, Poland

August 7: 1st National Javelin Competition - all States/Union Territories across India

August 10: Diamond League Meeting - Monaco

August 10: Indian Grand Prix V - Bengaluru

August 20: Indian Grand Prix VI - Bengaluru

August 26: Diamond League Meeting - Lausanne, Switzerland

BADMINTON

August 22-28: World Championships - Tokyo

August 30 - September 4: Japan Open - Osaka

CHESS

Till August 10: Chess Olympiad - Chennai

FORMULA ONE

August 28: Belgian Grand Prix

BASKETBALL

August 21-28: FIBA U18 Asian Championship

SQUASH

August 11-21: WSF World Junior Championships - Nancy, France

GOLF

August 4-7: Wyndham Championship (PGA) - Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

August 4-7: AIG Women’s Open (LPGA) - Muirfield, East Lothian

August 11-14: St. Jude Championship (PGA) - TPC Southwind, Memphis

August 11-14: ISPS Handa World Invitational (LPGA) - Massereene Golf Club, Antrim

August 18-21: BMW Championship (PGA) - Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington

August 25-28: TOUR Championship (PGA) - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

August 25-28: CP Women’s Open (LPGA) - Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ottawa

SHOOTING

Till August 8: ISSF Grand Prix Shotgun - Almaty, Kazakhstan

Till August 8: 10th Asian Shotgun Championship - Almaty, Kazakhstan

TABLE TENNIS

August 1-6: WTT Contender Tunis

August 1-7: WTT Youth Contender Agadir

August 8-14: WTT Youth Contender Helsingborg

August 19-31: WTT Youth Contender Cuenca

August 22-28: WTT Youth Contender Amman

August 30 - September 5: WTT Youth Contender Otocec

August 30 - September 5: WTT Youth Contender Varazdin

WRESTLING

August 15-21: U20 World Championships - Sofia, Bulgaria

SWIMMING

August 30 - September 4: World Junior Championships - Lima, Peru