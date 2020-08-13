More Sports More Sports Tokyo Olympics: INOX Group to sponsor Indian team As part of the partnership, the INOX Group will also support the team’s promotions through its entertainment company - INOX Leisure Limited. PTI New Delhi 13 August, 2020 19:01 IST IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta (left) and INOX group director Siddharth Jain - Twitter PTI New Delhi 13 August, 2020 19:01 IST The INOX Group will be the official sponsor of the Indian team for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Thursday.The Tokyo Olympics was rescheduled to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held from July 23 to August 8 in 2021.As part of the partnership, the Group will also support the team’s promotions through its entertainment company - INOX Leisure Limited, which owns a chain of multiplexes in the country.“The INOX Group has always assigned priority to India’s all-round progress. We are honoured and privileged to be able to support India’s Olympic dream through this prestigious association with the Indian Olympic Association,” Siddharth Jain, INOX Group Director, said.READ | Sports minister Rijiju to launch Fit India Freedom Run IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said, “We are happy to announce this partnership with INOX Group which will be beneficial for all our athletes and the organisation. I would like to thank INOX Group and Mr. Jain for showing their support for Team India, even under the current circumstances.”INOX Group has earlier supported various sporting events, teams and leagues in table tennis, football, badminton, running, basketball and cricket, and building awareness among masses through effective promotional initiatives.“We look forward to the Indian contingent scaling new heights in the next Olympics,” said Jain. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.