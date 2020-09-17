More Sports More Sports Tour de France: Kwiatkowski wins 18th stage, Roglic retains yellow Richard Carapaz, who took the lead in the mountains classification, gave teammate Michal Kwiatkowski a pat on the back before they crossed the line together. Reuters 17 September, 2020 21:58 IST Richard Carapaz (left) let his Team INEOS teammate Michal Kwiatkowski take the stage 18 win - for his first ever Tour de France stage win. - Twitter Reuters 17 September, 2020 21:58 IST Michal Kwiatkowski, the unsung hero of Team Sky/INEOS during its dominant years, claimed his maiden Tour de France victory when he won the 18th stage from a breakaway duo with teammate Richard Carapaz on Thursday.Carapaz, who took the lead in the mountains classification, gave former world champion Kwiatkowski a pat on the back before they crossed the line together, which ensured that the Polish rider would take first place.The victory is a sweet reward for Kwiatkowski, whose role as a domestique on the Tour has helped Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal win Tour de France titles since 2016.READ | Tour de France: Colombian Lopez wins stage 17, Roglic extends lead It also gave INEOS-Grenadiers something to cheer about one day after defending champion Bernal abandoned the race because of back pains."I'm going to celebrate big time tonight," said Kwiatkowski.Primoz Roglic retained the overall leaders' yellow jersey after the last mountain stage, a 175-km effort from Meribel, as he controlled his closest rival and fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.Pogacar lags 57 seconds behind with Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez in third place, 1:26 off the pace.Friday's 19th stage is a 166.5-km undulating ride between Bourg en Bresse and Champagnole. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.