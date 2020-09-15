More Sports More Sports Tour de France: Remaining 156 riders pass COVID-19 tests All 785 tests on Sunday and Monday of riders and staff members of the 22 teams returned negative, Tour organizers and UCI announced before Stage 16. PTI La Tour-Du-Pin (France) 15 September, 2020 16:29 IST Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme tested positive for the virus. - AP PTI La Tour-Du-Pin (France) 15 September, 2020 16:29 IST The remaining 156 Tour de France riders were authorized to keep racing on Tuesday after the latest coronavirus tests.All 785 tests on Sunday and Monday of riders and staff members of the 22 teams returned negative, Tour organizers and cycling governing body (UCI) announced before Stage 16 in the Alps. Roglic, Pogacar braced for Slovenian showdown on Tour finale No rider has tested positive since the race started on August 29 in Nice. The latest screening around the race’s second rest day was the fourth since the beginning of the Tour, and the last one before the peloton reaches the Champs Elysees on Sunday.At risk of being cancelled because of the pandemic, the Tour was delayed from its traditional July date to the end of the summer and is being run amid strict health protocols.Anyone who tests positive has to leave the race — which affected race director Christian Prudhomme last week — and any team with two or more positive tests within seven days also has to abandon. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.