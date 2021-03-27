UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 - All you need to know, where to watch

UFC 260 will feature a bout between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and the No. 1 fighter in the division, Francis Ngannou, for the second time in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history.

Miocic had already defended his title after beating Ngannou via unanimous decision in five rounds at UFC 220 during January 2018.

Ngannou is coming off four straight wins in the division, the latest of which was against No. 6-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249 in May 2020.

Miocic had faced Daniel Cormier in all of his last three fights for the belt, winning twice and losing once. The trilogy was completed in August 2020 at UFC 252 in the same venue.

UFC 260 MAIN CARD:

Weight Class Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Heavyweight Stipe Miocic Francis Ngannou Welterweight Tyron Woodley Vicente Luque Bantamweight Sean O'Malley Thomas Almeida Women's Flyweight Gillian Robertson Miranda Maverick Lightweight Jamie Mullarkey Khama Worthy

When is UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 (according to IST)?

The event will be telecast live on March 28 (March 27 in the United States), Sunday, in the Indian subcontinent.

Where is UFC 260 taking place?

It will be taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What time does the main card begin?

The event's main card will begin at 7:30 am IST (March 28).

Which TV channel will broadcast UFC 260 live in India?

You can watch the bouts live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) in India.

Where will UFC 260 be streamed live online?

Sony LIV will provide live streaming online for the event.