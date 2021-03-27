More Sports More Sports UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 - All you need to know, where to watch Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will defend his title against No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou at UFC 260, while Tyron Woodley will face Vicente Luque in the co-main. Team Sportstar 27 March, 2021 02:43 IST The main event of UFC 260 will see two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic put his title on the line against former rival Francis Ngannou at the Apex in Nevada. - UFC Media/Getty Images Team Sportstar 27 March, 2021 02:43 IST UFC 260 will feature a bout between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and the No. 1 fighter in the division, Francis Ngannou, for the second time in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. Miocic had already defended his title after beating Ngannou via unanimous decision in five rounds at UFC 220 during January 2018. Ngannou is coming off four straight wins in the division, the latest of which was against No. 6-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249 in May 2020. RELATED | UFC 260: Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, title defence postponed Miocic had faced Daniel Cormier in all of his last three fights for the belt, winning twice and losing once. The trilogy was completed in August 2020 at UFC 252 in the same venue.UFC 260 MAIN CARD:Weight ClassFighter 1Fighter 2HeavyweightStipe MiocicFrancis NgannouWelterweightTyron WoodleyVicente LuqueBantamweightSean O'MalleyThomas AlmeidaWomen's FlyweightGillian RobertsonMiranda MaverickLightweightJamie MullarkeyKhama WorthyWhen is UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 (according to IST)?The event will be telecast live on March 28 (March 27 in the United States), Sunday, in the Indian subcontinent.Where is UFC 260 taking place?It will be taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.ALSO READ | UFC Vegas 22: Derek Brunson grinds out win over Kevin Holland What time does the main card begin?The event's main card will begin at 7:30 am IST (March 28).Which TV channel will broadcast UFC 260 live in India?You can watch the bouts live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) in India.Where will UFC 260 be streamed live online?Sony LIV will provide live streaming online for the event. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.