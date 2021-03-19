UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs Holland - All you need to know, where to watch

UFC Vegas 22 aka UFC on ESPN 21 will feature a middleweight contenders' bout between the No. 7 fighter in the division, Derek Brunson, and No. 10-ranked Kevin Holland. With both the fighters on good winning streaks in their MMA careers, this main event promises to be an exciting contest.

And moreover, the winner of this encounter might boost his chances of sealing a title eliminator to determine one of the next challengers for UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who had moved up a division to unsuccessfully challenge light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

UFC VEGAS 22 MAIN CARD:

Weight Class Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Middleweight Derek Brunson Kevin Holland Lightweight Gregor Gillespie Brad Riddell Women's Strawweight Cheyanne Buys Montserrat Ruiz Bantamweight Adrian Yanez Gustavo Lopez Welterweight Song Kenan Max Griffin Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa Harry Hunsucker

When is UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs Holland (according to IST)?

The event will be telecast live on March 21 (March 20 in the United States), Sunday, in the Indian subcontinent.

Where is UFC Vegas 22 taking place?

It will be taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ALSO READ | UFC Vegas 21: Leon Edwards fights Belal Muhammad to No-Contest after eye poke

What time does the main card begin?

The event's main card will begin at 7:30 am IST (March 21).

Which TV channel will broadcast UFC Vegas 22 live in India?

You can watch the bouts live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) in India.

Where will UFC Vegas 22 be streamed live online?

Sony LIV will provide live streaming online for the event.