More Sports More Sports UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs Holland - All you need to know, where to watch Middleweight contenders Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland will fight it out in the main event of UFC Vegas 22, while Gregor Gillespie will face Brad Riddell in the co-main. Team Sportstar 19 March, 2021 21:16 IST The main event of UFC Vegas 22 will see middleweight contenders Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland fighting at the Apex in Nevada (Representative Image). - Getty Images Team Sportstar 19 March, 2021 21:16 IST UFC Vegas 22 aka UFC on ESPN 21 will feature a middleweight contenders' bout between the No. 7 fighter in the division, Derek Brunson, and No. 10-ranked Kevin Holland. With both the fighters on good winning streaks in their MMA careers, this main event promises to be an exciting contest. And moreover, the winner of this encounter might boost his chances of sealing a title eliminator to determine one of the next challengers for UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who had moved up a division to unsuccessfully challenge light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.UFC VEGAS 22 MAIN CARD:Weight ClassFighter 1Fighter 2MiddleweightDerek BrunsonKevin HollandLightweightGregor GillespieBrad RiddellWomen's StrawweightCheyanne BuysMontserrat RuizBantamweightAdrian YanezGustavo LopezWelterweightSong KenanMax GriffinHeavyweightTai TuivasaHarry HunsuckerWhen is UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs Holland (according to IST)?The event will be telecast live on March 21 (March 20 in the United States), Sunday, in the Indian subcontinent.Where is UFC Vegas 22 taking place?It will be taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.ALSO READ | UFC Vegas 21: Leon Edwards fights Belal Muhammad to No-Contest after eye poke What time does the main card begin?The event's main card will begin at 7:30 am IST (March 21).Which TV channel will broadcast UFC Vegas 22 live in India?You can watch the bouts live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) in India.Where will UFC Vegas 22 be streamed live online?Sony LIV will provide live streaming online for the event. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.