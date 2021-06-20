Weekly Digest (June 14-20): From India's fighting draw in Bristol to Nadal's Wimbledon, Olympics withdrawal

FOOTBALL

Germany shrugged off its opening game loss and announced its arrival as serious contender at Euro 2020 with an emphatic 4-2 win over highly-rated Portugal in their Group F match. (REPORT)

Robin Gosens of Germany celebrates after scoring the side's fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group F match against Portugal. - Getty Images

Christian Eriksen was discharged from the hospital on Friday after undergoing a successful operation. The Danish football federation had earlier said that Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device that can function as both a pacemaker and defibrillator. (REPORT)

The Bolivian and Chilean football teams announced more positive COVID-19 tests among players or staff, meaning four out of 10 competing teams have been hit only days into the Copa America. (REPORT)

Kerala Blasters appointed Serbian Ivan Vukomanovic as it new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season. (REPORT)

Real Madrid has confirmed that its captain Sergio Ramos will leave the club during the summer transfer window. (REPORT)

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has won four Champions League and five La Liga titles with the club. - AP Photo

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri has signed a two-year extension at the Indian Super League (ISL) club which will take him through until 2023. (REPORT)

The Indian men's national football team drew 1-1 against Afghanistan to progress to the third round of AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers. (REPORT)

Fiorentina has parted ways with manager Gennaro Gattuso 22 days after announcing his appointment, the Serie A club said. (REPORT)

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid were admitted to next season's Champions League despite their involvement in the proposed breakaway European Super League project. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from this month's Wimbledon championships for personal reasons but her agent said on Thursday that the world number two will be ready for the Tokyo Olympics. (REPORT)

World No. 1 Naomi Osaka revealed that she had been suffering bouts of anxiety and depression since bursting into the limelight by winning the US Open in 2018. - AP

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this year's Wimbledon and Olympics after enduring a semi-final exit at Roland Garros last week. (REPORT)

Matteo Berrettini got the better of Cameron Norrie to become the first Italian to win the Queen's Club title on Sunday. (REPORT)

Matteo Berrettini became the first debutant to win the title at Queen's Club since Boris Becker in 1985. - Reuters

Ugo Humbert earned a remarkable 6-3, 7-6(4) win over world number seven Andrey Rublev to claim his maiden ATP 500 title on the Halle grasscourts on Sunday. (REPORT)

Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA singles title with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the Viking Classic final on Sunday. (REPORT)

Austria's Dominic Thiem withdrew from the Olympics on Thursday, saying he did not feel ready to give his best in Tokyo but was looking forward to competing at Wimbledon this month and defending his U.S. Open title later this year. (REPORT)

Wimbledon will be allowed to have a full crowd of 15,000 at Centre Court for the men's and women's finals next month, a year after the tournament was cancelled entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (REPORT)

Former champions Venus Williams and Andy Murray were named in Wimbledon's initial list of wildcards on Wednesday for this month’s grasscourt Grand Slam. (REPORT)

Roger Federer's bid for an 11th title in Halle was cut short by 20-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime as he fell away after a fine start to 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday. (REPORT)

CRICKET

Sneh Rana and Tania Bhatia forged an unbeaten century stand as India Women pulled off a sensational draw against England Women in the one-off Test in Bristol. (REPORT)

Sneh Rana plays a shot en route to her maiden half-century on debut against England Women in Bristol. - GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand rode on Devon Conway's fifty to finish day three on 101/2 after bad light once again forced early stumps at the World Test Championship final in Southampton. (REPORT)

Australia chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns expects the country’s IPL players to forgo the high-profile T20 league starting mid-September if a tri-series involving West Indies and Afghanistan is scheduled at the same time. (REPORT)

Kevin O'Brien, the Ireland allrounder whose record-breaking hundred stunned England at the 2011 World Cup, has announced his retirement from the 50-over format. (REPORT)

HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin slammed the members of the Apex Council who ganged up to question his administrative skills. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

Hockey India has announced its men's and women's teams for the Tokyo Olympics - Men's team, Women's team.

The Indian women's hockey team is currently training in Bengaluru. - Special Arrangement

ATHLETICS

Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He was 91. (REPORT)

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh has breathed his last on Friday. - The Hindu

Olympic long jump silver medallist Luvo Manyonga is set to miss the Tokyo Olympics after being banned for four years for a second anti-doping rule violation. (REPORT)

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) sanctioned javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s proposal to train in their respective locations in Europe till July 25 before they leave for Tokyo to compete in the Olympics. (REPORT)

Kenya unveiled its Tokyo Olympics squad on Saturday with a list of more than 40 athletes including world champion Hellen Obiri and defending 1,500m Olympic gold medalist Faith Chepngetich. (REPORT)

Ryan Crouser toppled the men's shot put world record on Friday with a 23.37m throw on the first night of the US Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon. (REPORT)

Crouser stands near the board, which indicates his world record mark on Friday. - AP

MOTORSPORT

Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen overtook Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap to win the French Grand Prix and canter 12 points clear on Sunday. (REPORT)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates wining the French Grand Prix on Sunday. - AP

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez held off KTM's Miguel Oliveira to complete a thrilling comeback win at the German Grand Prix on Sunday, taking the chequered flag for the first time since a career-threatening right-arm injury last year. (REPORT)

French driver Esteban Ocon will stay with Alpine until 2024, the Renault-owned Formula One team said. The announcement rules out Ocon as a potential Mercedes driver. (REPORT)

Pirelli ruled out any production or quality defects as the cause of high-speed blowouts suffered by Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. (REPORT)

BOXING

Eight of the nine Olympic-bound Indian boxers will look to gain some valuable sparring experience during their final exposure tour to Italy over the next few weeks. (REPORT)

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has appointed McLaren Sport Solution to investigate the potential judging and refereeing irregularities at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The first phase of the enquiry is due in August. (REPORT)

WRESTLING

Suspended Indian wrestler Sumit Malik said he had no idea how a banned stimulant entered his body but admitted that he was on painkillers during the recent Olympic Qualifiers and had informed the world body about that before taking the mat. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

For the 20-odd shuttlers from the Suchitra Academy, it is a dream come true to be part of Team Sindhu as the world champion is preparing for the next month’s Tokyo Olympics. These boys and girls, handpicked by the head coach Pradeep Raju at the Suchitra Academy, have been the sparring partners for P.V. Sindhu for the last three months at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium where she has been training under the Sports Authority of India-appointed Korean coach Park Tae Sang. (REPORT)

Korean coach Park Tae Sang, Pradeep Raju and the young shuttlers who have been helping PV Sindhu Sindhu at Gachibowli Indoor stadium in Hyderabad. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

One of India’s leading doubles shuttlers, B. Sumeeth Reddy, will formally launch his Indian Badminton Academy at Manikonda in Hyderabad in July. (REPORT)

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has formally allotted two acres of land to the world champion, P.V. Sindhu, for setting up P. Venkata Sindhu Badminton Academy and Sports School. (REPORT)

SHOOTING

Despite all the professional arrangements by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and the Sports Authority of India , the two Tokyo-bound skeet shooters Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa are facing uncertainty regarding their vaccination and visa extension in Italy. (REPORT)