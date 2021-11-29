Weekly Digest (November 22-28): From United's draw at Chelsea to ATKMB's Kolkata Derby victory

From Manchester United's draw at Chelsea to ATK Mohun Bagan's Kolkata Derby victory over SC East Bengal, here are the top sporting headlines from the week gone by.

CRICKET

Australia has made 28-year-old fast bowler Pat Cummins its Test captain for the Ashes, with former skipper Steve Smith as his deputy. ( REPORT )

A last ball six from M Shahrukh Khan gave Tamil Nadu a second straight Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 title, ending Karnataka’s unbeaten run in white-ball finals.( REPORT )

A jubilant Tamil Nadu team with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. - TNCA

The Senior Women's Cricket Challenger Trophy will be played at Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground, Vijayawada from December 4-9. ( REPORT )

The first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A ended in a draw after play on the fourth and final day was washed out. ( REPORT )

The BCCI monitors the situation in South Africa amid fears of a new COVID variant. ( REPORT )

Tim Paine has stepped away from cricket for an "indefinite mental health break". ( REPORT )

Former England captain Michael Vaughan will play no part in the BBC's coverage of the upcoming Ashes series after being named in the racism controversy involving former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq. ( REPORT )

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the owners of the Mumbai Indians IPL franchise, has confirmed that it will own one of the teams in the upcoming UAE T20 League. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Manchester United put its worries to one side to frustrate Premier League leader Chelsea with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as Jadon Sancho scored a breakaway goal that was cancelled out by a Jorginho penalty. (REPORT)

Manchester United and Chelsea shared a point each at full-time, with goals from Jadon Sancho and Jorginho. - AP

Lionel Messi ran the show as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 in Ligue 1 at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium against Saint-Etienne on Sunday. (REPORT)

After going unbeaten for nearly a third of the season, AC Milan suffered its second successive Serie A loss as Sassuolo came from behind to win 3-1 at San Siro on Sunday. (REPORT)

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri has been awarded the Golden Boy Award 2021, given to the best emerging European talent every year. ( REPORT )

The midfielder has played more games than anyone else in the 2020/22 season, with 73 caps, after which he was allowed a break by Barca.

Gareth Southgate extended his England contract until 2024, the Football Association confirmed. ( REPORT )

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo feature as FIFA publishes shortlists for annual best player awards. ( REPORT )

A FIFA proposal for a World Cup every two years and changes to the Club World Cup could cost the big domestic football leagues and UEFA around 8 billion euros ($9 billion) per season in lost TV rights and match day and commercial agreements, according to a report commissioned by the leagues. ( REPORT )

France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema was given a 1-year suspended jail sentence and 75,000 euros fine on Wednesday in a sex tape case that rocked French football. ( REPORT )

The German Football League (DFL) on Wednesday rejected a call to halt the Bundesliga season for several weeks because of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. ( REPORT )

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) proved to be too strong for a listless SC East Bengal (SCEB) as it stormed to a commanding 3-0 victory in its Indian Super League Kolkata derby clash. ( REPORT )

ATK Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco (left) celebrates after scoring the third goal against SC East Bengal. - ISL

The India women's football team tested its Brazilian counterpart but fell to a 6-1 loss in the first fixture of a four-nation tournament in Manaus. The fixture itself was historic, marking the first time any Indian team, male or female, took on a senior Brazil on the international stage. The game also saw Brazilian veteran Formiga play her last international game. ( REPORT )

Italy and Portugal were drawn in the same World Cup qualifying playoffs bracket, meaning at least one of them will miss next year's tournament in Qatar. ( REPORT )

Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores for the second year in a row when an extra-time goal from Deyverson gave it a 2-1 win over Flamengo in an absorbing all-Brazilian final. ( REPORT )

Leroy Sane's second-half goal gave misfiring Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory over visitors Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday to keep the champions top of the Bundesliga, a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund. ( REPORT )

Barcelona was facing another stumble on the road when Memphis Depay came to the rescue. The Netherlands striker scored just in time to defuse a Villarreal comeback, and secure Barcelona's 3-1 victory on Saturday, and end his team’s winless record in the La Liga. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Germany's Alexander Zverev capped a memorable year by sweeping aside Russian world number two and defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 to win the ATP Finals, claiming the title for the second time in his career. ( REPORT )

The ATP Finals crown was Alexander Zverev’s sixth title this year. - Getty Images

The International Olympics Committee said its president had a 30-minute video call with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, as international pressure mounted for information about her wellbeing. ( REPORT ) The Women's Tennis Association said that the Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video call with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not address or alleviate its concern about her well-being. ( REPORT )

Not even Novak Djokovic playing back-to-back could help Serbia avoid losing to Germany in the Davis Cup finals group phase on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune, India’s lone ATP 250 tournament, has returned to the tennis calendar in 2022 (Jan. 31 to Feb. 6) on the back of an assurance from government authorities to the ATP that there will be no forced quarantine of international arrivals. ( REPORT )

ATP sends strict new guidelines on toilet breaks during matches to players after growing calls to make lengthy visits to the bathroom a thing of the past. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

India's two-time Olympic medallist P. V, Sindhu and men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost in the semifinals of the Indonesia Open in Bali. ( REPORT )

FILE PHOTO: P V Sindhu lost 21-15, 9-21, 14-21 to Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in the semifinal of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event in Bali on Saturday. - GETTY IMAGES

India's Lakshya Sen is set to become the youngest shuttler from the country to qualify for the season-ending HSBC BWF World Tour Finals which will be held in Bali from December 1. ( REPORT )

P V Sindhu will be contesting the BWF Athletes' Commission election to be held during the World Championships in Spain on December 17. ( REPORT )

Nikita Khakimov, a Russian badminton player, won his appeal to overturn a five-year ban because his alleged involvement in betting and match-fixing was not proven. ( REPORT )

BOXING

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain on Friday said she wants to take up professional boxing soon. ( REPORT )

Stephen Fulton Jr. unified the WBO and WBC titles Saturday night with a majority decision over Brandon Figueroa in a matchup between undefeated super bantamweight world champions. ( REPORT )

CHESS

Ian Nepomniachtchi and Magnus Carlsen settled for a rather quick 41-move draw, in under three hours, in the third round of their World chess championship clash in Dubai on Sunday. (REPORT)

Norway's World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen, left, competes with Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia at the FIDE World Championship. - AP

SHOOTING

Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat sealed his first title by winning the men's 25m rapid fire pistol gold at the ongoing 64th Shooting Nationals, even as Olympic silver-medallist comeback-man Vijay Kumar finished fourth on Sunday. ( REPORT )

Sarabjot Singh emerged the national champion in men’s air pistol, but it was Shiva Narwal who hogged the attention with a consistently brilliant fare in the 64th National shooting championship. ( REPORT )

Saurabh Chaudhary announced his entry in the 50-metre free pistol in style by clinching the gold in the 64th National Shooting Championship. ( REPORT )

Darshna Rathore shot 50 to beat Ganemat Sekhon by four points in the women’s skeet final of the 64th National Shooting Championship at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

An aggressive India relied on Sanjay, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Sudeep Chirmako’s braces to beat Poland 8-2 to record its second win and qualify for the quarterfinals of the men’s hockey Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal against Poland in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. - BISWARANJAN ROUT

The upcoming FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup in South Africa was on Saturday put on hold as a new variant of COVID-19 in the country stoked worldwide fears. ( REPORT )

Netherlands and Germany recorded thrilling wins in the men's hockey Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday. ( REPORT )

Olympic bronze medal-winning captain Manpreet Singh will lead a 20-member Indian men's hockey team, which doesn't feature veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, at next month's Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka.( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS

India missed out on a historic medal at the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston after Manika Batra-G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra-Archana Kamath lost their mixed doubles and women's doubles quarterfinals respectively. ( REPORT )

China and the United States team up for the mixed doubles event at the World Table Tennis Championships finals on the 50th anniversary of “ping-pong diplomacy." ( REPORT )

The 2024 World Table Tennis Championships will be held in Busan, South Korea, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) said, four years after the city missed out on hosting the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ( REPORT )

WRESTLING

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has decided to split with Georgian coach Shako Bentinidis and may hire Beijing Olympics bronze medallist Andriy Stadnik if talks with the Ukranian succeed. ( REPORT )