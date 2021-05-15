Indian weightlifters to leave for World junior championships on May 18

Promising lifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga was relieved that the suspense surrounding international flight tickets was over. He could now take part in the World junior championships to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from May 21 to 31.

After days of uncertainty, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) managed to get visas and flight tickets for three lifters -- Jeremy (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg) in men and Sneha Soren (55kg) -- on Saturday.

The trio will board the flight to Tashkent on May 18 morning, informed IWLF secretary Sahdev Yadav.

Jeremy was delighted. "Finally, the uncertainty is over and good to know that we are going," Jeremy told Sportstar.

Jeremy, who could not give his best in the Asian championships at the same venue last month due to knee pain, was eager to do better.

"This is an important event prior to the Olympics. The knee pain is still there, I have to perform well while dealing with it," said Jeremy.

Coaches Pramod Sharma and Vijai Rohilla will accompany the lifters in the absence of chief coach Vijay Sharma, who is in the USA along with Mirabai Chanu.