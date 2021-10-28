Podcasts Podcast Cricket this week: Action off the field dominates T20 World Cup, IPL gets two new teams In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Ayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar review the latest from the T20 World Cup and other major updates from the world of cricket this past week. Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya 28 October, 2021 17:49 IST Catch up with news from Indian cricket on this week's episode of Matchpoint Paradox Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya 28 October, 2021 17:49 IST Listen to the latest episode of Matchpoint Paradox here: Reading list for the week from the T20 World Cup 2021 T20 World Cup 2021: England cracks the Moeen conundrum, thanks to CSK T20 World Cup: The dew factor and the toss Bavuma leads from the front as South African cricket deals with on and off-field issues T20 World Cup: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afghanistan’s rising star Super Shaheen stuns India into submission Watched by Lloyd, West Indies aims to start afresh after England humbling Namibia's journey to Super 12: The present and what lies ahead T20 World Cup: Shanaka's playoff dreams hinge on Jayawardene's acumen and team's youth Read more stories on Podcast. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :