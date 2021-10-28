Podcast

Cricket this week: Action off the field dominates T20 World Cup, IPL gets two new teams

In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Ayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar review the latest from the T20 World Cup and other major updates from the world of cricket this past week.

28 October, 2021 17:49 IST

Catch up with news from Indian cricket on this week's episode of Matchpoint Paradox

Listen to the latest episode of Matchpoint Paradox here:



Reading list for the week from the T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: England cracks the Moeen conundrum, thanks to CSK

T20 World Cup: The dew factor and the toss

Bavuma leads from the front as South African cricket deals with on and off-field issues

T20 World Cup: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afghanistan’s rising star
Super Shaheen stuns India into submission

Watched by Lloyd, West Indies aims to start afresh after England humbling

Namibia's journey to Super 12: The present and what lies ahead

T20 World Cup: Shanaka's playoff dreams hinge on Jayawardene's acumen and team's youth  

