Podcasts Podcast Podcast: Year-end special episode - Sydney Test predictions, hopes for Indian cricket in 2021 Keep up with all the updates from India's tour of Australia in our weekly cricket podcast - MatchPoint Paradox. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 01 January, 2021 21:40 IST Our correspondents discuss India's comprehensive win over Australia in the Melbourne Test and more. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 01 January, 2021 21:40 IST In the final episode of 2020, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss the highs and lows of the year gone by and what they hope to see in Indian cricket in 2021. LISTEN: Follow our complete cricket coverage: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricketFollow us on social media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sportstarwebTwitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarwebInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/sportstarweb/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/sportstar1978Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.