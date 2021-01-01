Podcast: Year-end special episode - Sydney Test predictions, hopes for Indian cricket in 2021

In the final episode of 2020, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss the highs and lows of the year gone by and what they hope to see in Indian cricket in 2021.



