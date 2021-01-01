Podcast

Podcast: Year-end special episode - Sydney Test predictions, hopes for Indian cricket in 2021

Keep up with all the updates from India's tour of Australia in our weekly cricket podcast - MatchPoint Paradox.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
01 January, 2021 21:40 IST

Our correspondents discuss India's comprehensive win over Australia in the Melbourne Test and more.

In the final episode of 2020, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss the highs and lows of the year gone by and what they hope to see in Indian cricket in 2021.

