Quiz Quiz: 2014 Football World Cup Germany won its fourth World Cup title in the 2014 edition of the FIFA World Cup held in Brazil. Test your knowledge of the competition with our quiz. Team Sportstar 27 May, 2020 18:10 IST Germany's Miroslav Klose and his sons with the World Cup 2014 trophy after the final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. - AP Team Sportstar 27 May, 2020 18:10 IST 1.The Adidas Brazuca was the official match for the 2014 World Cup. Where was it manufactured? Bangladesh Pakistan India 2.The 2014 World Cup was the ... consecutive time that Germany/West Germany had progressed from the first round of the tournament. 16th 10th 8th 3.Three former champions – England, Italy and Uruguay – were placed in Group D at the 2014 World Cup. Which of the three progressed to round of 16 alongside group winner Costa Rica? Italy England Uruguay 4.Germany’s Miroslav Klose broke the record of Brazil’s Ronaldo for most goals scored at the World Cup. How many games did Klose need to score his 16 goals? 24 20 16 5.Which of these players scored in every game he played at the 2014 World Cup? Germany’s Thomas Muller Argentina’s Lionel Messi Colombia’s James Rodriguez 6.Ah, the Mineiraço! Which of these records was not broken during Germany’s 7-1 thrashing of Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semifinals? Most goals conceded in an international game by Brazil Biggest margin of defeat ever for Brazil Worst loss by a World Cup host 7.The Mineiraço again. Which of these was not an outright record held by Germany after defeating Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 World Cup semifinals? All-time highest-scoring team in World Cup history Highest half-time lead in a World Cup match Most number of World Cup finals reached 8.Christoph Kramer started the 2014 World Cup final for Germany but was substituted in the 31st minute a little while after taking a hit to the head. What did he say to the referee after the collision, before later slumping to the ground? Is this the final? Is this the semifinal? I don’t feel too well 9.Bonus question: Which of these is not a Brazilian phrase/metaphor/term that finds its origin in the Mineiraço, the country’s 1-7 loss to Germany in the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup? Iacta alea est Gol da Alemanha Sete a um