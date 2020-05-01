Quiz

Quiz: 2015 Cricket World Cup

The 2015 ICC World Cup, held in West Indies, was won by Australia. How much do you know about the showpiece event? Find out in our quiz.

01 May, 2020 12:07 IST

Australian players celebrate after winning the 2015 ICC World Cup title.   -  AP

1.Who became the first Indian to score a century against Pakistan at the World Cup during the 2015 edition
2.In 49 matches at the 2015 World Cup, how many innings of more than 300 runs were recorded?
3.A single seven-wicket haul was taken at the 2015 World Cup. By whom?
4.Angelo Mathews scored 51 off 21 balls against Scotland at the 2015 World Cup. How many sixes did he hit?
5.Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels hit 372 runs for the second wicket against Zimbabwe at the 2015 World Cup. How much did the rest of the batsmen score?
6.Steve Finn took a hat-trick for England against Australia in game 2 of the 2015 World Cup. Who was named Man of the Match?
7.The following three players made their final World Cup appearances in 2015. Which of the three was not making his fifth appearance at the tournament?
8.Kumar Sangakkara score 541 runs at the 2015 World Cup. Which of the following statements is not true?