Quiz Quiz: 2015 Cricket World Cup The 2015 ICC World Cup, held in West Indies, was won by Australia. How much do you know about the showpiece event? Find out in our quiz. Team Sportstar 01 May, 2020 12:07 IST Australian players celebrate after winning the 2015 ICC World Cup title. - AP Team Sportstar 01 May, 2020 12:07 IST 1.Who became the first Indian to score a century against Pakistan at the World Cup during the 2015 edition Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma 2.In 49 matches at the 2015 World Cup, how many innings of more than 300 runs were recorded? 18 23 28 3.A single seven-wicket haul was taken at the 2015 World Cup. By whom? Tim Southee Trent Boult Mitchell Starc 4.Angelo Mathews scored 51 off 21 balls against Scotland at the 2015 World Cup. How many sixes did he hit? Five Six Seven 5.Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels hit 372 runs for the second wicket against Zimbabwe at the 2015 World Cup. How much did the rest of the batsmen score? 0 runs Between 10 and 20 runs 20 runs 6.Steve Finn took a hat-trick for England against Australia in game 2 of the 2015 World Cup. Who was named Man of the Match? Glenn Maxwell Aaron Finch Mitchell Marsh 7.The following three players made their final World Cup appearances in 2015. Which of the three was not making his fifth appearance at the tournament? Shahid Afridi Mahela Jayawardene Daniel Vettori 8.Kumar Sangakkara score 541 runs at the 2015 World Cup. Which of the following statements is not true? He was the top-scorer at the tournament He hit four hundreds but no fifties His average was higher than his strike rate