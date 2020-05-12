Quiz

Quiz: 1962 football World Cup

The sixth FIFA World Cup was held in Chile in 1962. Test your knowledge of the competition in our quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 May, 2020 14:12 IST

Brazil successfully defended its World Cup title, defeating Czechoslovakia 3–1 in the final in the Chilean capital of Santiago. It became the second team, after Italy in 1934 and 1938, to win the World Cup twice in succession; no team has achieved the feat since.   -  THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 May, 2020 14:12 IST
1.At the 1962 World Cup in Chile, six players scored four goals each – the highest tally for the tournament? Two of the six were Brazilian. Which of the following was not one of the two?
2.Marco Coll of Colombia scored the only “Olympic goal” – a goal directly from a corner kick – ever at the World Cup during the group stage of the 1962 tournament. Which legendary goalkeeper did he beat?
3.What of the following is not true about the Colombia vs Soviet Union game in the group stage of the 1962 World Cup?
4.Zinedine Zidane in 1998 and 2006. Pele in 1958 and 1970. Who in 1958 and 1962?
5.The 1962 World Cup was the last one where....
6.After May 1960’s Valdivia earthquake, the most powerful ever recorded, Chile reduced the number of venues for the 1962 World Cup from eight to four. How many of the four had a capacity of at least 10,000?
7.Which Brazilian player from the 1958 World Cup played for Italy at the 1962 tournament?
8.Which of these is not true about the referee from the Battle of Santiago at the 1962 World Cup, when Chile defeated Italy 2-0 in a violent game that required the police to intervene four times?