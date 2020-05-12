Quiz Quiz: 1962 football World Cup The sixth FIFA World Cup was held in Chile in 1962. Test your knowledge of the competition in our quiz. Team Sportstar 12 May, 2020 14:12 IST Brazil successfully defended its World Cup title, defeating Czechoslovakia 3–1 in the final in the Chilean capital of Santiago. It became the second team, after Italy in 1934 and 1938, to win the World Cup twice in succession; no team has achieved the feat since. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Team Sportstar 12 May, 2020 14:12 IST 1.At the 1962 World Cup in Chile, six players scored four goals each – the highest tally for the tournament? Two of the six were Brazilian. Which of the following was not one of the two? Pele Pele scored just one goal in two games at the 1962 World Cup. Chile’s Leonel Sánchez, Hungary’s Flórián Albert, the Soviet Union’s Valentin Ivanov and Yugoslavia’s Dražan Jerković were the other four who scored four goals each. Garrincha Pele scored just one goal in two games at the 1962 World Cup. Chile’s Leonel Sánchez, Hungary’s Flórián Albert, the Soviet Union’s Valentin Ivanov and Yugoslavia’s Dražan Jerković were the other four who scored four goals each. Vava Pele scored just one goal in two games at the 1962 World Cup. Chile’s Leonel Sánchez, Hungary’s Flórián Albert, the Soviet Union’s Valentin Ivanov and Yugoslavia’s Dražan Jerković were the other four who scored four goals each. 2.Marco Coll of Colombia scored the only “Olympic goal” – a goal directly from a corner kick – ever at the World Cup during the group stage of the 1962 tournament. Which legendary goalkeeper did he beat? Dino Zoff of Italy Gordon Banks of England Lev Yashin of the Soviet Union 3.What of the following is not true about the Colombia vs Soviet Union game in the group stage of the 1962 World Cup? Colombia overcame the largest deficit in a drawn match in World Cup history Colombia overcame the largest deficit to win a match in World Cup history It is the highest-scoring draw in World Cup history 4.Zinedine Zidane in 1998 and 2006. Pele in 1958 and 1970. Who in 1958 and 1962? Amarildo Vava, Pele and Zidane each scored two goals in their first World Cup final and one in their second. Garrincha Vava, Pele and Zidane each scored two goals in their first World Cup final and one in their second. Vava Vava, Pele and Zidane each scored two goals in their first World Cup final and one in their second. 5.The 1962 World Cup was the last one where.... The tournament featured only 16 teams No countries outside Europe and the Americas qualified Substitutions were not allowed 6.After May 1960’s Valdivia earthquake, the most powerful ever recorded, Chile reduced the number of venues for the 1962 World Cup from eight to four. How many of the four had a capacity of at least 10,000? One Two Four 7.Which Brazilian player from the 1958 World Cup played for Italy at the 1962 tournament? Cesare Maldini Lorenzo Buffon Jose Altafini 8.Which of these is not true about the referee from the Battle of Santiago at the 1962 World Cup, when Chile defeated Italy 2-0 in a violent game that required the police to intervene four times? He later on introduced the system of yellow and red cards Ken Aston later chaired the FIFA Referees Committee and introduced the practice of naming a substitute referee as well as the number board for substitute players, among other things. He was replaced for the last 10 minutes of the game after the Italian players protested Ken Aston later chaired the FIFA Referees Committee and introduced the practice of naming a substitute referee as well as the number board for substitute players, among other things. He never refereed any World Cup games ever again Ken Aston later chaired the FIFA Referees Committee and introduced the practice of naming a substitute referee as well as the number board for substitute players, among other things.