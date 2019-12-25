National Shooting Championship: Haryana dominates mixed air pistol event

Haryana dominated the mixed air pistol competition by winning all the three gold medals in the 63rd National shooting championship on Wednesday.

The Olympic quota winners Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal won the gold, by beating Harshada Nithave and Ankiet of Maharashtra 16-10.

Actually, it was a problem of plenty for Haryana, as it also had Manu Bhaker who had won all the four World Cup gold medals this season with Saurabh Chaudhary. Manu had won the Asian championship gold with Abhishek Verma, and won the World Cup Finals gold as well with Russian Artem Chersounov.

In the event, Manu had to be content competing in the junior section of the mixed air pistol, and won the gold with Sarabjot Singh. The duo beat Punjab’s Khushseerat and Arshdeep Banga 16-8.

Manu had earlier won the air pistol gold medals in both the women’s and junior sections of the national championship, apart from the silver in the 25-metre sports pistol and the junior gold.

Haryana completed its domination as Shiva Narwal and Shikha won the youth gold in mixed air pistol, beating Maharashtra’s Ajinkya Chavan and Janhavi Deshmukh 16-10.

In the women’s rifle 3-position event, Anjum Moudgil continued her domination and beat Gaayathri Nithyanandam to the gold with a 2.6 point margin, after having topped qualification with 1172. Nischal won the bronze, ahead of Bhakti Bhaskar Khamkar, Kajal Saini, Shriyanka Sadangi, Raj Chaudhary and Meghana Sajjanar.

Other leading shooters like Elizabeth Susan Koshy (1159) and World Cup silver medallist Lajja Gauswami (1157) missed the final.

Nischal went on to win the junior gold for Haryana, by beating Bengal’s Ayushi Podder by 0.8 point.

The results:

10m mixed air pistol: 1. Haryana (Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Singh Deswal) 16 (393, 578); 2. Maharashtra (Harshada Nithave, Aniket) 10 (387, 568); 3. Air India (Deepak Sharma, Annu Raj Singh) 16 (383, 575); 4. SSB (Yogita, Vikram) 10 (380, 571).

Juniors: 1. Haryana (Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh) 16 (381, 577); 2. Punjab (Khushseerat, Arshdeep Banga) 8 (383, 563); 3. Uttar Pradesh (Sharvan Kumar, Himanshi) 16 (379, 567); 4. Rajasthan (Aadhya, Aman) 12 (380, 557).

Youth: 1. Haryana (Shiva Narwal, Shikha) 16 (383, 568); 2. Maharashtra (Ajinkya Chavan, Janhavi Deshmukh) 10 (381, 556); 3. Uttar Pradesh (MonuKumar, Devanshi) 16 (376, 575); 4. Punjab (Rajkanwar, Navdeep Kaur) 6 (374, 556).

50m rifle 3-position:

Women: 1. Anjum Moudgil 449.9 (1172); 2. Gaayathri NIthyanandam 447.3 (1161); 3. Nischal 434.3 (1160).

Team: 1. Punjab 3467; 2. Haryana 3465; 3. Maharashtra 3462.

Juniors: 1. Nischal 451.9 (1160); 2. Ayushi Podder 451.1 (1159); 3. Prasiddhi 436.1 (1158).

Team: 1. Madhya Pradesh 3446; 2. Maharashtra 3414; 3. Punjab 3413.