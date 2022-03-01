Russia and Belarus banned from ISSF Championships

Following the respective decision of the IOC Executive Board and a meeting with the IOC President, the ISSF decided that athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus will not be allowed to take part in ISSF Championships.

This decision entered into force at 8:30 pm IST on March 1, 2022 and is valid until upon further notice.

The ban comes at a time when multiple sports organisations have put sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, including Football and Hockey.

Yesterday, UEFA and FIFA barred Russia from International football until further notice and International Hockey Federation followed course soon enough.