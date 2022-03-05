Shooting World Cup: India men's 50-metre rifle 3-position team finishes sixth

The Indian men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position team finished sixth in the shooting World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Kiran Jadhav and Akhil Sheoran shot 868 and 1302 in the two stages of the team championship, in which the top four teams went on to fight for the medals.

The results

Women: 50m rifle 3-posiiton: 1. Jeanette Hegg Duestad (Nor) 17 (41.5) 309.3 (588); 2. Sofia Ceccarello (Ita) 13 (41) 309.5 (588); 3. Jenny Stene (Nor) 39.5 (309.6) 594; 25. Sift Kaur Samra 582; 55. Shriyanka Sadangi 574.

50m rifle 3-position team: 1. Slovenia 17 (877) 1301; 2. US 15 (877) 1304; 3. Switzeland 17 (875) 1312; 4. Germany 9 (875) 1309; 13. India (Shriyanka Sadangi, Sift Kaur Samra, Apurvi Chandela) 1284.

Men: 50m rifle 3-position team:1. Austria 16 (875) 1306; 2. Czech Republic 6 (875) 1305; 3. Norway 16 (872) 1318; 4. Poland 6 (872) 1306; 6. India (Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Kiran Jadhav, Akhil Sheoran) 868 (1302).