Gilchrist, Warner thank Indian students for relief efforts

Adam Gilchrist and David Warner have expressed gratitude to Indian students for helping people in Australia cope with COVID-19.

Gilchrist, the former Australia wicketkeeper, thanked Sharon Varghese, an Indian student who studied from the University of Wollongong (Bachelors in Nursing). Warner, the opening batsman, thanked Queensland-based Indian student, Shreyas Sheth.

Along with other healthcare workers, Varghese has been looking after the residents of aged-care homes during the pandemic. “She gave up her time to work as an aged-care worker throughout that time. Sharon, I want to say congratulations on the selfless act and for wanting to thank people in Australia because you have enjoyed three and a half years living here. And that’s wonderful to hear,” Gilchrist said in a video message.

“Just want to let you know, all of Australia, all of India and more importantly, your family will be so very proud of your efforts.”

‘Selfless work’

Warner, in his video message, said: “Namaste. I am here to say thank you to Shreyas Sheth who is doing selfless work to help others during the COVID crisis. Shreyas is doing his Masters in Computer Science at the University of Queensland and he has been part of University’s outreach program, preparing and delivering food packets to students in need right now. So I just want to say ‘good on ya’ I am sure your mum and dad and India are proud of you. Keep up the great work.”

Apart from the two cricketers, another Social Media Influencer Amy Aela also sent her thank-you-note to Liya, an Indian student from Griffith University, for her work in providing mental health support to communities in Australia during the pandemic.

“Liya I just want to thank you...we definitely need more people like you...just remember that Australia is so so proud of you, India is proud of you..please keep up the good work,” Aela said.

Former Australian footballer Craig Foster thanked Indian-origin nurse Arushi from Deakin University.

More than 1,00,000 Indian students are studying in Australia, making them one of the biggest cohorts of international students in the country.