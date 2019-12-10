Sunil Chhetri signs three-year deal with Puma

Sunil Chhetri, captain of the Indian men’s football team and Bengaluru FC, signed a three-year deal with global sports giant Puma, on Tuesday.

Chhetri, who is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo on the list of active international scorers in world football , joins the brand’s roster of global football icons including the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku, Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero.

One of the finest footballers in India, Chhetri is a hero for both the club and the country. He captained Bengaluru FC to the Indian Super League title last season and is the also the most-capped and all-time top goal scorer for the Indian team.

The 35-year-old was conferred with the Arjuna award in 2011 and Padma Shri in 2019 and has been named All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Player of the Year six times.

“I am excited to join the Puma family. Over the years, I have closely witnessed and experienced the brand’s football heritage. Now signing with them as a Puma player is a very natural progression for me,” Chhetri said.

“We share a common goal to accelerate the growth of football in the country. I appreciate their commitment to the sporting ecosystem and look forward in creating a new chapter for Indian football,” he added.