K.L. Rahul enters record books in wicketkeeping gloves

3

The number of players from a Test-playing nation who managed to register a 50-plus score while keeping wickets for the first time in a Twenty20 International match. K. L. Rahul’s 56 in India’s first T20I against New Zealand at Auckland is the now the highest by a batsman from a major cricketing side who was keeping wickets for the first time.

Highest T20I scores by a player keeping wickets for the first time

Runs Wicketkeeper Country Opponent Venue Date Result 56 K. L. Rahul India New Zealand Auckland January 24, 2020 Won 55 Shai Hope West Indies Bangladesh Sylhet December 17, 2018 Won 53 Sam Billings England Pakistan Dubai November 26, 2015 Won 45* Tatenda Taibu Zimbabwe Sri Lanka King City October 10, 2008 Lost 43 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan Zimbabwe Mirpur September 14, 2019 Won

Note: Rahul made another fifty (57*) in the second T20I match at Auckland on January 26, 2020, that India won. That makes him the first player to register two 50s in his first two innings as a keeper-batsman in T20I cricket. For the record, the highest score in all T20Is (including those played by associate and affiliate members of the International Cricket Council) is 104* by Serbia’s Leslie Dunbar against Bulgaria at Corfu on October 14, 2019.

5

The number of times an Indian batsman has managed to register three consecutive scores of 50-plus in T20Is. K.L. Rahul in the second T20I against New Zealand at Auckland became the third after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to do so. Since December 11, 2019, Rahul has been in tremendous form, as his scores listed in chronological order will indicate: 91, 45, 54, 56, 57*. Therefore, by missing a 50 by five runs against Sri Lanka at Indore, he missed the opportunity of becoming the first batsman in T20I cricket to hit five successive scores of 50-plus. As of now, only two others have registered four 50-plus scores in consecutive innings: New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum in December 2008-February 2009 and West Indian Chris Gayle in June-September 2012.

Indian batsmen with three consecutive 50s in T20I cricket

Batsman Period Scores Virat Kohli August 7-September 29, 2012 68, 70, 50 Virat Kohli April 4-September 7, 2014 72*, 77, 66 Virat Kohli January 26-31, 2016 90*, 59*, 50 Rohit Sharma March 14-June 27, 2018 89, 56, 97 K. L. Rahul January 10-27, 2020 54, 56, 57*



Note: Kohli and Martin Guptill are the only batsmen to register three consecutive 50-plus scores on three separate occasions in T20I cricket.

3

The number of batsmen who managed 90-plus scores against India while captaining a side in T20Is. Kane Williamson’s 95 at Hamilton on January 29, 2020, is now by far the highest by a New Zealand captain in T20I cricket. The previous highest was the 74 by Brendon McCullum against England, also at Hamilton, on February 12, 2013. Meanwhile, Williamson’s 95 is now the third highest by an opponent captain against India in T20Is, but the highest by a captain against India in a chase.

Highest scores by T20I captains against India

Score Captain Country Venue Date Innings Result 124* Shane Watson Australia Sydney January 31, 2016 First Lost 98 Chris Gayle West Indies Bridgetown May 9, 2010 First Won 95 Kane Williamson New Zealand Hamilton January 29, 2020 Second Lost (super over) 79* Quinton de Kock South Africa Bengaluru September 22, 2019 Second Won 78 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka Nagpur December 9, 2009 First Won

6

The number of captains who have made 90-plus scores while chasing a target in T20Is. Kane Williamson’s 95 at Hamilton is now the third highest in T20I cricket. Nepal’s Paras Khadka against Singapore has the unique distinction of being the only captain to score a T20I hundred while chasing a target.

90-plus scores by T20I captains

Score Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 106* Paras Khadka Nepal Singapore Singapore September 28, 2019 Won 96* Pieter Seelaar The Netherlands Scotland Dublin September 16, 2019 Lost 95 Kane Williamson New Zealand India Hamilton January 29, 2020 Lost (super over) 94 Virat Kohli India West Indies Hyderabad December 6, 2019 Won 91 Paul Stirling Ireland Afghanistan Dehradun February 23, 2019 Lost 90 Steve Smith Australia England Cardiff August 31, 2015 Lost

2

The number of Indian batsmen who have managed a 50-plus score while batting at No. 6 or below in T20I cricket. In the Wellington T20I, Manish Pandey, with his unbeaten 50, became the second Indian after M. S. Dhoni.

Highest T20I scores by Indian batsmen while batting at No. 6 or below

Score Batsman Opponent Venue Date Innings Result 52* M. S. Dhoni South Africa Centurion February 21, 2018 First Lost 50* Manish Pandey New Zealand Wellington January 31, 2020 First Won 49 M. S. Dhoni New Zealand Rajkot November 4, 2017 Second Lost 48* M. S. Dhoni Australia Sydney February 1, 2012 Second Lost 45 M. S. Dhoni South Africa Durban September 20, 2007 First Won 45 Suresh Raina South Africa Colombo RPS October 2, 2012 First Won

Note: All the above knocks came while batting at No. 6.



Queries Corner How often has India chased a target in Test matches? What have been the results on these occasions? And what have been the highest and lowest targets set against India by the opposition? – Kirti Bhasin, Ahmedabad. India has so far chased targets on 173 occasions in Test cricket. They have won on 50 occasions, lost 66, tied one and drawn 56. Their highest target faced has been the 607 set by Pakistan at Karachi in 2006. India lost that Test by 341 runs, and their lowest target was the two runs set by Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2010, which India duly won by 10 wickets. How many triple centuries have been scored against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy? Is Sarfaraz Khan the first Mumbai batsman to make one against Uttar Pradesh? – Khalid Amir, Meerut. Sarfaraz Khan became the third opponent batsman to hit a 300-plus score against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy. But he is the first Mumbai batsman to not only score a 300, also but a 200 against Uttar Pradesh. The previous highest was 186 by Ashok Mankad at Mumbai in 1978-79. Highest scores against Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy Score Batsman Team Venue Season 337 K. L. Rahul Karnataka Bengaluru 2014-15 327 Kedar Jadhav Maharashtra Pune 2012-13 301* Sarfaraz Khan Mumbai Mumbai 2019-20 288 S. Sriram Tamil Nadu Kanpur 1999-2000 251* Jacob Martin Baroda Ghaziabad 2005-06 Could you please share the top five scores by Bengal batsmen in the Ranji Trophy? – Avik Banerjee, Malda. Score Batsman Team Venue Season 323 Devang Gandhi Assam Guwahati 1998-99 303* Manoj Tiwary Hyderabad Kolkata 2019-20 287 Arun Lal Rajasthan Kolkata 1986-87 267 Manoj Tiwary Madhya Pradesh Kolkata 2011-12 260 Shrikant Kalyani Karnataka Kolkata 1990-91

Note: All figures above are updated as on January 31, 2020.