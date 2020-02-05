Home Statsman K.L. Rahul enters record books in wicketkeeping gloves K.L. Rahul is the third batsman from a Test-playing nation to notch a 50+ score while keeping wickets for the first time in a T20I. Mohandas Menon 05 February, 2020 22:22 IST K.L. Rahul, the wicketkeeper, in action against New Zealand in the T20I series. - GETTY IMAGES Mohandas Menon 05 February, 2020 22:22 IST 3The number of players from a Test-playing nation who managed to register a 50-plus score while keeping wickets for the first time in a Twenty20 International match. K. L. Rahul’s 56 in India’s first T20I against New Zealand at Auckland is the now the highest by a batsman from a major cricketing side who was keeping wickets for the first time.Highest T20I scores by a player keeping wickets for the first timeRunsWicketkeeperCountryOpponentVenueDateResult56K. L. RahulIndiaNew ZealandAucklandJanuary 24, 2020Won55Shai HopeWest IndiesBangladeshSylhetDecember 17, 2018Won53Sam BillingsEnglandPakistanDubaiNovember 26, 2015Won45*Tatenda TaibuZimbabweSri LankaKing CityOctober 10, 2008Lost43Rahmanullah GurbazAfghanistanZimbabweMirpurSeptember 14, 2019Won Note: Rahul made another fifty (57*) in the second T20I match at Auckland on January 26, 2020, that India won. That makes him the first player to register two 50s in his first two innings as a keeper-batsman in T20I cricket. For the record, the highest score in all T20Is (including those played by associate and affiliate members of the International Cricket Council) is 104* by Serbia’s Leslie Dunbar against Bulgaria at Corfu on October 14, 2019.5The number of times an Indian batsman has managed to register three consecutive scores of 50-plus in T20Is. K.L. Rahul in the second T20I against New Zealand at Auckland became the third after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to do so. Since December 11, 2019, Rahul has been in tremendous form, as his scores listed in chronological order will indicate: 91, 45, 54, 56, 57*. Therefore, by missing a 50 by five runs against Sri Lanka at Indore, he missed the opportunity of becoming the first batsman in T20I cricket to hit five successive scores of 50-plus. As of now, only two others have registered four 50-plus scores in consecutive innings: New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum in December 2008-February 2009 and West Indian Chris Gayle in June-September 2012.Indian batsmen with three consecutive 50s in T20I cricketBatsmanPeriodScoresVirat KohliAugust 7-September 29, 201268, 70, 50Virat KohliApril 4-September 7, 201472*, 77, 66Virat KohliJanuary 26-31, 201690*, 59*, 50Rohit SharmaMarch 14-June 27, 201889, 56, 97K. L. RahulJanuary 10-27, 202054, 56, 57*Note: Kohli and Martin Guptill are the only batsmen to register three consecutive 50-plus scores on three separate occasions in T20I cricket.3The number of batsmen who managed 90-plus scores against India while captaining a side in T20Is. Kane Williamson’s 95 at Hamilton on January 29, 2020, is now by far the highest by a New Zealand captain in T20I cricket. The previous highest was the 74 by Brendon McCullum against England, also at Hamilton, on February 12, 2013. Meanwhile, Williamson’s 95 is now the third highest by an opponent captain against India in T20Is, but the highest by a captain against India in a chase.Highest scores by T20I captains against IndiaScoreCaptainCountryVenueDateInningsResult124*Shane WatsonAustraliaSydneyJanuary 31, 2016FirstLost98Chris GayleWest IndiesBridgetownMay 9, 2010FirstWon95Kane WilliamsonNew ZealandHamiltonJanuary 29, 2020SecondLost (super over)79*Quinton de KockSouth AfricaBengaluruSeptember 22, 2019SecondWon78Kumar SangakkaraSri LankaNagpurDecember 9, 2009FirstWon6The number of captains who have made 90-plus scores while chasing a target in T20Is. Kane Williamson’s 95 at Hamilton is now the third highest in T20I cricket. Nepal’s Paras Khadka against Singapore has the unique distinction of being the only captain to score a T20I hundred while chasing a target.90-plus scores by T20I captainsScoreCaptainCountryOpponentVenueDateResult106*Paras KhadkaNepalSingaporeSingaporeSeptember 28, 2019Won96*Pieter SeelaarThe NetherlandsScotlandDublinSeptember 16, 2019Lost95Kane WilliamsonNew ZealandIndiaHamiltonJanuary 29, 2020Lost (super over)94Virat KohliIndiaWest IndiesHyderabadDecember 6, 2019Won91Paul StirlingIrelandAfghanistanDehradunFebruary 23, 2019Lost90Steve SmithAustraliaEnglandCardiffAugust 31, 2015Lost2The number of Indian batsmen who have managed a 50-plus score while batting at No. 6 or below in T20I cricket. In the Wellington T20I, Manish Pandey, with his unbeaten 50, became the second Indian after M. S. Dhoni.Highest T20I scores by Indian batsmen while batting at No. 6 or belowScoreBatsmanOpponentVenueDateInningsResult52*M. S. DhoniSouth AfricaCenturionFebruary 21, 2018FirstLost50*Manish PandeyNew ZealandWellingtonJanuary 31, 2020FirstWon49M. S. DhoniNew ZealandRajkotNovember 4, 2017SecondLost48*M. S. DhoniAustraliaSydneyFebruary 1, 2012SecondLost45M. S. DhoniSouth AfricaDurbanSeptember 20, 2007FirstWon45Suresh RainaSouth AfricaColombo RPSOctober 2, 2012FirstWonNote: All the above knocks came while batting at No. 6. Queries CornerHow often has India chased a target in Test matches? What have been the results on these occasions? And what have been the highest and lowest targets set against India by the opposition? – Kirti Bhasin, Ahmedabad.India has so far chased targets on 173 occasions in Test cricket. They have won on 50 occasions, lost 66, tied one and drawn 56. Their highest target faced has been the 607 set by Pakistan at Karachi in 2006. India lost that Test by 341 runs, and their lowest target was the two runs set by Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2010, which India duly won by 10 wickets.How many triple centuries have been scored against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy? Is Sarfaraz Khan the first Mumbai batsman to make one against Uttar Pradesh? – Khalid Amir, Meerut.Sarfaraz Khan became the third opponent batsman to hit a 300-plus score against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy. But he is the first Mumbai batsman to not only score a 300, also but a 200 against Uttar Pradesh. The previous highest was 186 by Ashok Mankad at Mumbai in 1978-79.Highest scores against Uttar Pradesh in Ranji TrophyScoreBatsmanTeamVenueSeason337K. L. RahulKarnatakaBengaluru2014-15327Kedar JadhavMaharashtraPune2012-13301*Sarfaraz KhanMumbaiMumbai2019-20288S. SriramTamil NaduKanpur1999-2000251*Jacob MartinBarodaGhaziabad2005-06 Could you please share the top five scores by Bengal batsmen in the Ranji Trophy? – Avik Banerjee, Malda.ScoreBatsmanTeamVenueSeason323Devang GandhiAssamGuwahati1998-99303*Manoj TiwaryHyderabadKolkata2019-20287Arun LalRajasthanKolkata1986-87267Manoj TiwaryMadhya PradeshKolkata2011-12260Shrikant KalyaniKarnatakaKolkata1990-91 Note: All figures above are updated as on January 31, 2020.