IPL 2021 in numbers: Nicholas Pooran’s poor run to Shikhar Dhawan's consistency

4

The number of ducks by Punjab Kings’ Nicholas Pooran in the now-suspended 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), equalling the record for maximum ducks by a batsman in a single edition of the Twenty20 tournament.

Batsmen with four ducks in a single edition of the IPL

Batsman Team Year Innings Runs Average Herschelle Gibbs Deccan Chargers 2009 14 371 33.73 Mithun Manhas Pune Warriors India 2011 10 35 11.40 Manish Pandey Pune Warriors India 2012 9 143 20.43 Shikhar Dhawan Delhi Capitals 2020 17 618 44.14 Nicholas Pooran Punjab Kings 2021# 6 28 4.67

+ Season still in progress.

Nicolas Pooran’s four ducks for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021

Balls faced Opposition Venue Date Mode of dismissal Result 1 Rajasthan Royals Mumbai (Wankhede) April 12, 2021 Caught by fielder Won 2 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai (Wankhede) April 16, 2021 Caught by fielder Lost 0 Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai April 21, 2021 Run out Lost 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore Ahmedabad April 30, 2021 Caught by fielder Won

219

Mumbai Indians’ total against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi on May 1 is now the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history.

Highest successful run chases in the IPL

Winning total (Overs) By Opponent (total – overs) Venue Date Top scorer in second innings 226/6 (19.3) Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab (223/2 – 20) Sharjah September 20, 2020 Sanju Samson (85, 42 balls) 219/6 (20.0) Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings (218/4 – 20) Delhi May 1, 2021 Kieron Pollard (87*, 34 balls) 217/7 (19.5) Rajasthan Royals Deccan Chargers (214/5 – 20) Hyderabad April 24, 2008 Yusuf Pathan (61, 28 balls) 214/3 (17.3) Delhi Daredevils Gujarat Lions (208/7 – 20) Delhi May 4, 2017 Rishabh Pant (97, 43 balls)

99

The number of runs scored by Mayank Agarwal for Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on May 2 is now the second-highest score by a player on his IPL debut as captain. Earlier in this edition of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson had made 119 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai on April 12, the highest and the only century made by a debutant IPL captain

Highest scores on debut as IPL captain

Score Captain Team Opponent Venue Date Result 119 Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Mumbai (Wankhede) April 12, 2021 Lost 99* Mayank Agarwal Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Ahmedabad May 2, 2021 Lost 93* Shreyas Iyer Dehi Daredevils Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi April 27, 2018 Won 83 Kieron Pollard Mumbai Indians Kings XI Punjab Mumbai (Wankhede) April 10, 2019 Won 64 Adam Finch Pune Warriors India Kings XI Punjab Mohali April 21, 2013 Lost

19

The number of fifty-plus scores for Shikhar Dhawan in successful run chases is now the most by any batsman in the IPL. His most recent was an unbeaten 69 for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on May 2, which took him past the previous record of 18 held jointly with his former teammate Gautam Gambhir.

Most fifty-plus scores in successful run chases in the IPL

Fifty-plus scores Hundreds Fifties Batsman Innings 19 1 18 Shikhar Dhawan 44 18 0 18 Gautam Gambhir 56 17 1 16 David Warner 33 13 1 12 Shane Watson 47 12 1 11 Chris Gayle 34 12 0 12 Suresh Raina 60 12 0 12 Rohit Sharma 50

13

The number of times two bowlers have conceded at least 50 runs in the IPL innings. During Mumbai Indians’ successful run chase in Delhi on May 1, Chennai Super Kings’ Lungi Ngidi (62) and Shardul Thakur (56) conceded a record combined 118 runs – the most by two bowlers in the same innings.

Two bowlers conceding 50 or more runs in the same IPL innings

Bowler 1 Bowler 2 Team Opponent Venue Date Result P. Amarnath (1/57) Jacob Oram (0/53) Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Chennai April 23, 2008 Won Albie Morkel (2/56) M. Muralitharan (1/52) Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Chennai April 3, 2010 Won Sidarth Trivedi (0/59) Shane Warne (1/50) Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Mohali April 21, 2011 Lost Abu Ahmed (0/59) Varun Aaron (0/50) Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Bengaluru April 19, 2015 Lost Jasprit Bumrah (0/52) Hardik Pandya+ (0/51) Mumbai Indians# Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai (Wankhede) May 10, 2015 Lost Karn Sharma (0/57) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/55) Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru April 12, 2016 Lost R. Ashwin (0/53) Mohit Sharma (2/51) Kings XI Punjab$ Sunrisers Hyderabad Mohali April 19, 2018 Won Sam Curran (1/54) Ankit Rajpoot (1/52) Kings XI Punjab@ Mumbai Indians Mumbai (Wankhede) April 10, 2019 Lost Kuldeep Yadav (1/59) Prasidh Krishna (0/52) Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata April 19, 2019 Lost Mohammed Shami (1/53) Hardus Viljoen (1/51) Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru April 24, 2019 Lost Lungi Ngidi (1/56) Piyush Chawla (1/55) Chennai Super Kings^ Rajasthan Royals Sharjah September 22, 2020 Lost Mohammed Shami (3/53) Sheldon Cottrell+ (1/52) Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Sharjah September 27, 2020 Lost Lungi Ngidi (0/62) Shardul Thakur (1/56) Chennai Super Kings> Mumbai Indians Delhi May 1, 2021 Lost

+ Delivered only 18 balls.

# Yuzvendra Chahal (2/51) also conceded over 50 runs for RCB in the same match.

$ Rashid Khan (1/55) also conceded over 50 runs for SRH in the same match.

@ Hardik Pandya (2/57) also conceded over 50 runs for MI in the same match.

^ Tom Curran (1/54) also conceded over 50 runs for RR in the same match.

> Jasprit Bumrah (1/56) also conceded over 50 runs for MI in the same match.

ALL ABOUT SIXES IN IPL 2021

Sixes hit so far

380

Average number of balls taken to his a six

18

Sixes hit by each team

Sixes Team 62 Chennai Super Kings 57 Punjab Kings 52 Rajasthan Royals 48 Kolkata Knight Riders 43 Sunrisers Hyderabad 43 Royal Challengers Bangalore 43 Mumbai Indians 32 Delhi Capitals

Sixes conceded by each team

Sixes Team 59 Delhi Capitals 50 Rajasthan Royals 50 Chennai Super Kings 50 Royal Challengers Bangalore 47 Kolkata Knight Riders 45 Mumbai Indians 43 Punjab Kings 36 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sixes hit by teams batting first

207

Sixes hit by teams batting second

173

Sixes hit by winning sides

186

Sixes hit by losing sides

186

Sixes hit in the tied game

8

Most sixes by a batsman in a match

Sixes Batsman 8 Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians), Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) 7 Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals), Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings) 6 Deepak Hooda (Punjab Kings), Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders), Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders), Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Most sixes by a batsman in the tournament

Sixes Batsman 16 K. L. Rahul (Punjab Kings) 15 Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Most sixes conceded by a bowler in the tournament

Sixes Bowler 14 Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings), Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) 13 Kyle Jamieson (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Most sixes hit by a team in a match

Sixes Team 16 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi 14 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai 14 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi 13 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai

Most sixes hit by both teams in a match

Sixes Team 30 Chennai Super Kings (16) vs Mumbai Indians (14) in Delhi 26 Chennai Super Kings (12) and Kolkata Knight Riders (14) in Mumbai 24 Punjab Kings (13) and Rajasthan Royals (11) in Mumbai

Sixes hit at each of the four grounds

Sixes Ground 146 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (average of 16 balls per six) 101 M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (average of 24 balls per six) 68 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (average of 14 balls per six) 65 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (average of 18 balls per six)

Note: At the end of 29 matches.

All records are updated as of May 2, 2021.