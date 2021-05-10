Statsman

IPL 2021 in numbers: Nicholas Pooran’s poor run to Shikhar Dhawan's consistency

The number of ducks by Punjab Kings’ Nicholas Pooran in the now-suspended 2021 season of the IPL equals the record for maximum ducks by a batsman in a single edition of the Twenty20 tournament.

Mohandas Menon
10 May, 2021 22:33 IST

Punjab Kings' Nicholas Pooran in action against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad.   -  SPORTZPICS

4

The number of ducks by Punjab Kings’ Nicholas Pooran in the now-suspended 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), equalling the record for maximum ducks by a batsman in a single edition of the Twenty20 tournament.

Batsmen with four ducks in a single edition of the IPL

BatsmanTeamYearInningsRunsAverage
Herschelle GibbsDeccan Chargers20091437133.73
Mithun ManhasPune Warriors India2011103511.40
Manish PandeyPune Warriors India2012914320.43
Shikhar DhawanDelhi Capitals20201761844.14
Nicholas PooranPunjab Kings2021#6284.67

+ Season still in progress.

Nicolas Pooran’s four ducks for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021

Balls facedOppositionVenueDateMode of dismissalResult
1Rajasthan RoyalsMumbai (Wankhede)April 12, 2021Caught by fielderWon
2Chennai Super KingsMumbai (Wankhede)April 16, 2021Caught by fielderLost
0Sunrisers HyderabadChennaiApril 21, 2021Run outLost
3Royal Challengers BangaloreAhmedabadApril 30, 2021Caught by fielderWon

219

Mumbai Indians’ total against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi on May 1 is now the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history.

Highest successful run chases in the IPL

Winning total (Overs)ByOpponent (total – overs)VenueDateTop scorer in second innings
226/6 (19.3)Rajasthan RoyalsKings XI Punjab (223/2 – 20)SharjahSeptember 20, 2020Sanju Samson (85, 42 balls)
219/6 (20.0)Mumbai IndiansChennai Super Kings (218/4 – 20)DelhiMay 1, 2021Kieron Pollard (87*, 34 balls)
217/7 (19.5)Rajasthan RoyalsDeccan Chargers (214/5 – 20)HyderabadApril 24, 2008Yusuf Pathan (61, 28 balls)
214/3 (17.3)Delhi DaredevilsGujarat Lions (208/7 – 20)DelhiMay 4, 2017Rishabh Pant (97, 43 balls)

99

The number of runs scored by Mayank Agarwal for Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on May 2 is now the second-highest score by a player on his IPL debut as captain. Earlier in this edition of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson had made 119 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai on April 12, the highest and the only century made by a debutant IPL captain

Highest scores on debut as IPL captain

ScoreCaptainTeamOpponentVenueDateResult
119Sanju SamsonRajasthan RoyalsPunjab KingsMumbai (Wankhede)April 12, 2021Lost
99*Mayank AgarwalPunjab KingsDelhi CapitalsAhmedabadMay 2, 2021Lost
93*Shreyas IyerDehi DaredevilsKolkata Knight RidersDelhiApril 27, 2018Won
83Kieron PollardMumbai IndiansKings XI PunjabMumbai (Wankhede)April 10, 2019Won
64Adam FinchPune Warriors IndiaKings XI PunjabMohaliApril 21, 2013Lost

19

The number of fifty-plus scores for Shikhar Dhawan in successful run chases is now the most by any batsman in the IPL. His most recent was an unbeaten 69 for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on May 2, which took him past the previous record of 18 held jointly with his former teammate Gautam Gambhir.

Most fifty-plus scores in successful run chases in the IPL

Fifty-plus scoresHundredsFiftiesBatsmanInnings
19118Shikhar Dhawan44
18018Gautam Gambhir56
17116David Warner33
13112Shane Watson47
12111Chris Gayle34
12012Suresh Raina60
12012Rohit Sharma50

13

The number of times two bowlers have conceded at least 50 runs in the IPL innings. During Mumbai Indians’ successful run chase in Delhi on May 1, Chennai Super Kings’ Lungi Ngidi (62) and Shardul Thakur (56) conceded a record combined 118 runs – the most by two bowlers in the same innings.

Two bowlers conceding 50 or more runs in the same IPL innings

Bowler 1Bowler 2TeamOpponentVenueDateResult
P. Amarnath (1/57)Jacob Oram (0/53)Chennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansChennaiApril 23, 2008Won
Albie Morkel (2/56)M. Muralitharan (1/52)Chennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsChennaiApril 3, 2010Won
Sidarth Trivedi (0/59)Shane Warne (1/50)Rajasthan RoyalsKings XI PunjabMohaliApril 21, 2011Lost
Abu Ahmed (0/59)Varun Aaron (0/50)Royal Challengers BangaloreMumbai IndiansBengaluruApril 19, 2015Lost
Jasprit Bumrah (0/52)Hardik Pandya+ (0/51)Mumbai Indians#Royal Challengers BangaloreMumbai (Wankhede)May 10, 2015Lost
Karn Sharma (0/57)Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/55)Sunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BangaloreBengaluruApril 12, 2016Lost
R. Ashwin (0/53)Mohit Sharma (2/51)Kings XI Punjab$Sunrisers HyderabadMohaliApril 19, 2018Won
Sam Curran (1/54)Ankit Rajpoot (1/52)Kings XI Punjab@Mumbai IndiansMumbai (Wankhede)April 10, 2019Lost
Kuldeep Yadav (1/59)Prasidh Krishna (0/52)Kolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers BangaloreKolkataApril 19, 2019Lost
Mohammed Shami (1/53)Hardus Viljoen (1/51)Kings XI PunjabRoyal Challengers BangaloreBengaluruApril 24, 2019Lost
Lungi Ngidi (1/56)Piyush Chawla (1/55)Chennai Super Kings^Rajasthan RoyalsSharjahSeptember 22, 2020Lost
Mohammed Shami (3/53)Sheldon Cottrell+ (1/52)Kings XI PunjabRajasthan RoyalsSharjahSeptember 27, 2020Lost
Lungi Ngidi (0/62)Shardul Thakur (1/56)Chennai Super Kings>Mumbai IndiansDelhiMay 1, 2021Lost

+ Delivered only 18 balls.

# Yuzvendra Chahal (2/51) also conceded over 50 runs for RCB in the same match.

$ Rashid Khan (1/55) also conceded over 50 runs for SRH in the same match.

@ Hardik Pandya (2/57) also conceded over 50 runs for MI in the same match.

^ Tom Curran (1/54) also conceded over 50 runs for RR in the same match.

> Jasprit Bumrah (1/56) also conceded over 50 runs for MI in the same match.

ALL ABOUT SIXES IN IPL 2021

Sixes hit so far

380

Average number of balls taken to his a six

18

Sixes hit by each team

SixesTeam
62Chennai Super Kings
57Punjab Kings
52Rajasthan Royals
48Kolkata Knight Riders
43Sunrisers Hyderabad
43Royal Challengers Bangalore
43Mumbai Indians
32Delhi Capitals

 

Sixes conceded by each team

SixesTeam
59Delhi Capitals
50Rajasthan Royals
50Chennai Super Kings
50Royal Challengers Bangalore
47Kolkata Knight Riders
45Mumbai Indians
43Punjab Kings
36Sunrisers Hyderabad

 

Sixes hit by teams batting first

207

Sixes hit by teams batting second

173

Sixes hit by winning sides

186

Sixes hit by losing sides

186

Sixes hit in the tied game

8

Most sixes by a batsman in a match

SixesBatsman
8Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians), Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)
7Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals), Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings)
6Deepak Hooda (Punjab Kings), Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders), Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders), Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

 

Most sixes by a batsman in the tournament

SixesBatsman
16K. L. Rahul (Punjab Kings)
15Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

 

Most sixes conceded by a bowler in the tournament

SixesBowler
14Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings), Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals)
13Kyle Jamieson (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

 

Most sixes hit by a team in a match

SixesTeam
16Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi
14Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai
14Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi
13Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai

 

Most sixes hit by both teams in a match

SixesTeam
30Chennai Super Kings (16) vs Mumbai Indians (14) in Delhi
26Chennai Super Kings (12) and Kolkata Knight Riders (14) in Mumbai
24Punjab Kings (13) and Rajasthan Royals (11) in Mumbai

 

Sixes hit at each of the four grounds

SixesGround
146Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (average of 16 balls per six)
101M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (average of 24 balls per six)
68Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (average of 14 balls per six)
65Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (average of 18 balls per six)

 

Note: At the end of 29 matches.

All records are updated as of May 2, 2021.