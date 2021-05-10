Home Statsman IPL 2021 in numbers: Nicholas Pooran’s poor run to Shikhar Dhawan's consistency The number of ducks by Punjab Kings’ Nicholas Pooran in the now-suspended 2021 season of the IPL equals the record for maximum ducks by a batsman in a single edition of the Twenty20 tournament. 4The number of ducks by Punjab Kings' Nicholas Pooran in the now-suspended 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), equalling the record for maximum ducks by a batsman in a single edition of the Twenty20 tournament.Batsmen with four ducks in a single edition of the IPLBatsmanTeamYearInningsRunsAverageHerschelle GibbsDeccan Chargers20091437133.73Mithun ManhasPune Warriors India2011103511.40Manish PandeyPune Warriors India2012914320.43Shikhar DhawanDelhi Capitals20201761844.14Nicholas PooranPunjab Kings2021#6284.67+ Season still in progress.Nicolas Pooran's four ducks for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021Balls facedOppositionVenueDateMode of dismissalResult1Rajasthan RoyalsMumbai (Wankhede)April 12, 2021Caught by fielderWon2Chennai Super KingsMumbai (Wankhede)April 16, 2021Caught by fielderLost0Sunrisers HyderabadChennaiApril 21, 2021Run outLost3Royal Challengers BangaloreAhmedabadApril 30, 2021Caught by fielderWon219Mumbai Indians' total against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi on May 1 is now the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history.READ| IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan run riot with run records Highest successful run chases in the IPLWinning total (Overs)ByOpponent (total – overs)VenueDateTop scorer in second innings226/6 (19.3)Rajasthan RoyalsKings XI Punjab (223/2 – 20)SharjahSeptember 20, 2020Sanju Samson (85, 42 balls)219/6 (20.0)Mumbai IndiansChennai Super Kings (218/4 – 20)DelhiMay 1, 2021Kieron Pollard (87*, 34 balls)217/7 (19.5)Rajasthan RoyalsDeccan Chargers (214/5 – 20)HyderabadApril 24, 2008Yusuf Pathan (61, 28 balls)214/3 (17.3)Delhi DaredevilsGujarat Lions (208/7 – 20)DelhiMay 4, 2017Rishabh Pant (97, 43 balls)99The number of runs scored by Mayank Agarwal for Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on May 2 is now the second-highest score by a player on his IPL debut as captain. Earlier in this edition of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson had made 119 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai on April 12, the highest and the only century made by a debutant IPL captainHighest scores on debut as IPL captainScoreCaptainTeamOpponentVenueDateResult119Sanju SamsonRajasthan RoyalsPunjab KingsMumbai (Wankhede)April 12, 2021Lost99*Mayank AgarwalPunjab KingsDelhi CapitalsAhmedabadMay 2, 2021Lost93*Shreyas IyerDehi DaredevilsKolkata Knight RidersDelhiApril 27, 2018Won83Kieron PollardMumbai IndiansKings XI PunjabMumbai (Wankhede)April 10, 2019Won64Adam FinchPune Warriors IndiaKings XI PunjabMohaliApril 21, 2013Lost19The number of fifty-plus scores for Shikhar Dhawan in successful run chases is now the most by any batsman in the IPL. His most recent was an unbeaten 69 for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on May 2, which took him past the previous record of 18 held jointly with his former teammate Gautam Gambhir.Most fifty-plus scores in successful run chases in the IPLFifty-plus scoresHundredsFiftiesBatsmanInnings19118Shikhar Dhawan4418018Gautam Gambhir5617116David Warner3313112Shane Watson4712111Chris Gayle3412012Suresh Raina6012012Rohit Sharma5013The number of times two bowlers have conceded at least 50 runs in the IPL innings. During Mumbai Indians’ successful run chase in Delhi on May 1, Chennai Super Kings’ Lungi Ngidi (62) and Shardul Thakur (56) conceded a record combined 118 runs – the most by two bowlers in the same innings.Two bowlers conceding 50 or more runs in the same IPL inningsBowler 1Bowler 2TeamOpponentVenueDateResultP. Amarnath (1/57)Jacob Oram (0/53)Chennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansChennaiApril 23, 2008WonAlbie Morkel (2/56)M. Muralitharan (1/52)Chennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsChennaiApril 3, 2010WonSidarth Trivedi (0/59)Shane Warne (1/50)Rajasthan RoyalsKings XI PunjabMohaliApril 21, 2011LostAbu Ahmed (0/59)Varun Aaron (0/50)Royal Challengers BangaloreMumbai IndiansBengaluruApril 19, 2015LostJasprit Bumrah (0/52)Hardik Pandya+ (0/51)Mumbai Indians#Royal Challengers BangaloreMumbai (Wankhede)May 10, 2015LostKarn Sharma (0/57)Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/55)Sunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BangaloreBengaluruApril 12, 2016LostR. Ashwin (0/53)Mohit Sharma (2/51)Kings XI Punjab$Sunrisers HyderabadMohaliApril 19, 2018WonSam Curran (1/54)Ankit Rajpoot (1/52)Kings XI Punjab@Mumbai IndiansMumbai (Wankhede)April 10, 2019LostKuldeep Yadav (1/59)Prasidh Krishna (0/52)Kolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers BangaloreKolkataApril 19, 2019LostMohammed Shami (1/53)Hardus Viljoen (1/51)Kings XI PunjabRoyal Challengers BangaloreBengaluruApril 24, 2019LostLungi Ngidi (1/56)Piyush Chawla (1/55)Chennai Super Kings^Rajasthan RoyalsSharjahSeptember 22, 2020LostMohammed Shami (3/53)Sheldon Cottrell+ (1/52)Kings XI PunjabRajasthan RoyalsSharjahSeptember 27, 2020LostLungi Ngidi (0/62)Shardul Thakur (1/56)Chennai Super Kings>Mumbai IndiansDelhiMay 1, 2021Lost+ Delivered only 18 balls.# Yuzvendra Chahal (2/51) also conceded over 50 runs for RCB in the same match.$ Rashid Khan (1/55) also conceded over 50 runs for SRH in the same match.@ Hardik Pandya (2/57) also conceded over 50 runs for MI in the same match.^ Tom Curran (1/54) also conceded over 50 runs for RR in the same match.> Jasprit Bumrah (1/56) also conceded over 50 runs for MI in the same match.ALL ABOUT SIXES IN IPL 2021Sixes hit so far380Average number of balls taken to his a six18Sixes hit by each teamSixesTeam62Chennai Super Kings57Punjab Kings52Rajasthan Royals48Kolkata Knight Riders43Sunrisers Hyderabad43Royal Challengers Bangalore43Mumbai Indians32Delhi Capitals Sixes conceded by each teamSixesTeam59Delhi Capitals50Rajasthan Royals50Chennai Super Kings50Royal Challengers Bangalore47Kolkata Knight Riders45Mumbai Indians43Punjab Kings36Sunrisers Hyderabad Sixes hit by teams batting first207Sixes hit by teams batting second173Sixes hit by winning sides186Sixes hit by losing sides186Sixes hit in the tied game8Most sixes by a batsman in a matchSixesBatsman8Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians), Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)7Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals), Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings)6Deepak Hooda (Punjab Kings), Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders), Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders), Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) READ| Harshal Patel joins Anil Kumble in IPL record books Most sixes by a batsman in the tournamentSixesBatsman16K. L. Rahul (Punjab Kings)15Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Most sixes conceded by a bowler in the tournamentSixesBowler14Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings), Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals)13Kyle Jamieson (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Most sixes hit by a team in a matchSixesTeam16Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi14Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai14Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi13Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai Most sixes hit by both teams in a matchSixesTeam30Chennai Super Kings (16) vs Mumbai Indians (14) in Delhi26Chennai Super Kings (12) and Kolkata Knight Riders (14) in Mumbai24Punjab Kings (13) and Rajasthan Royals (11) in Mumbai Sixes hit at each of the four groundsSixesGround146Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (average of 16 balls per six)101M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (average of 24 balls per six)68Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (average of 14 balls per six)65Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (average of 18 balls per six) Note: At the end of 29 matches.All records are updated as of May 2, 2021.