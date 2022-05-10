Statsman

Statsman: Rashid Khan youngest to 100 IPL wickets

Among the 17 bowlers who have so far claimed 100 or more wickets in IPL cricket, Rashid Khan, at 23, is by far the youngest to reach this landmark.

Mohandas Menon
10 May, 2022 15:35 IST

Rashid Khan took his 100th IPL wicket in his 83rd game. He achieved this milestone on April 23, 2022 while playing for Gujarat Titans against the Kolkata Knight Riders.   -  SPORTZPICS

Mohandas Menon
10 May, 2022 15:35 IST

83 The number of matches taken by Rashid Khan to reach the 100th wicket in his IPL career. He achieved this milestone on April 23, 2022 while playing for Gujarat Titans against the Kolkata Knight Riders in New Mumbai. In IPL cricket history, only two bowlers have done this in fewer games — Lasith Malinga in 70 games and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 82 games. However, among spinners, Rashid Khan is joint quickest along with Amit Mishra. Incidentally, among the 17 bowlers who have so far claimed 100 or more wickets in IPL cricket, Rashid Khan, at 23, is by far the youngest to reach this landmark. No other bowler was able to do so at an age less than 26 years.

Bowlers quickest to reach 100 IPL wickets

Mts

Bowler

Achieved on

Wkts

Ave

S/R

Eco

70

Lasith Malinga

May 18, 2013

100

17.39

16.22

6.43

82

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Apr 17, 2017

100

20.77

17.87

6.97

83

Amit Mishra+

May 10, 2014

101

21.40

18.05

7.11

83

Ashish Nehra

Apr 5, 2017

100

23.40

18.05

7.78

83

Rashid Khan+

Apr 23, 2022

101

20.73

19.60

6.35

Note: The figures above are updated at the end of the match in which the milestone was achieved.

+ spinners

 

Bowlers youngest to reach 100 IPL wickets

Age

Bowler

Achieved on

For

Agst

Venue

23y-215d

Rashid Khan

Apr 23, 2022

GT

KKR

Mumbai DYP

26y-117d

Piyush Chawla

Apr 20, 2015

KKR

DCp

Delhi

26y-133d

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Apr 17, 2017

SRH

PBKS

Hyderabad

26y-327d

Jasprit Bumrah

Oct 28, 2020

MI

RCB

Abu Dhabi

Note: In the above list, only Bumrah’s wickets have come for one team

3 The number of centuries made by K. L. Rahul against Mumbai Indians. This makes him the first batter in IPL cricket history to achieve this feat against one particular opponent. Incidentally, Virat Kohli and Rahul are now the only players to register two centuries against one opponent in the same season. Just for the record, both Shane Watson and Jos Buttler, who have four IPL centuries, have managed to do so against four different opponents.

K. L. Rahul’s three IPL centuries against Mumbai Indians

Runs

For

Venue

Date

Result

100*

PBKS

Mumbai WS

Apr 10, 2019

Lost

103*

LSG

Mumbai BS

Apr 16, 2022

Won

103*

LSG

Mumbai WS

Apr 24, 2022

Won

 

Virat Kohli’s two IPL centuries against Gujarat Lions

Runs

For

Venue

Date

Result

100*

RCB

Rajkot

Apr 24, 2016

Lost

109

RCB

Bangalore

May 14, 2016

Won

Note: The above centuries were made in the first two matches he played against GL

 

Chris Gayle’s two IPL centuries against Punjab Kings

Runs

For

Venue

Date

Result

107

RCB

Bengaluru

May 6, 2011

Won

117

RCB

Bengaluru

May 6, 2015

Won

Note: The two centuries came exactly four years apart

 

David Warner’s two IPL centuries against Kolkata Knight Riders

Runs

For

Venue

Date

Result

107*

DCp

Delhi

Mar 29, 2010

Won

126

SRH

Hyderabad

Apr 30, 2017

Won

 

416.67 The batting strike rate achieved by Sunrisers’ Shashank Singh during his blistering knock of 25 not out in 6 balls against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Apr 27, 2022. This is now the second quickest by any batter with at least 25 runs in an IPL match. However, it is the quickest by any Indian batter in the tournament since inception.

Quickest cameo knocks of 25 runs or more in an IPL match

S/R

Batter

Runs

Balls

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

422.22

Chris Morris

38*

9

DCp

RPS

Pune

Apr 11, 2017

Won

416.67

Shashank Singh

25*

6

SRH

GT

Mumbai WS

Apr 27, 2022

Lost

400.00

Albie Morkel

28

7

CSK

RCB

Chennai

Apr 12, 2012

Won

387.50

A. B. de Villiers

31

8

RCB

PWI

Bengaluru

Apr 23, 2013

Won

385.71

B. Akhil

27*

7

RCB

DeccanC

Hyderabad

May 25, 2008

Won

4: The number of occasions a batter has aggregated 1000 or more runs against an opponent. David Warner, during his 42 for Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Apr 28, 2022, took his tally of runs over 1000 against Kolkata Knight Riders. He thus became the first in IPL cricket history to achieve this milestone against two opponents. He had also achieved this feat against Punjab Kings a week earlier.

Batter

For (teams)

Against

M

Inns

No

Runs

Ave

HS

100/50

Achieved on

Since

Rohit Sharma

DeccanC/MI

KKR

30

30

7

1018

44.26

109*

1/6

Sep 23, 2021

2008

David Warner

DCp/SRH

PBKS

22

22

3

1005

52.89

81

0/12

Apr 20, 2022

2010

Shikhar Dhawan

DCp/MI/DeccanC/SRH/PBKS

CSK

28

28

5

1029

44.74

101*

1/8

Apr 25, 2022

2008

David Warner

DCp/SRH

KKR

26

26

3

1018

44.26

126

2/5

Apr 28, 2022

2009

 

40 M. S. Dhoni’s age when he returned to lead Chennai Super Kings in Pune on May 1, 2022 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. At 40 years, 298 days he thus became the third oldest to lead an IPL side but the oldest to so among Indian players.

Oldest players to lead an IPL side

Age

Captain

For

Date

Result

41y-249d

Shane Warne

RR

May 20, 2011

Won

41y-185d

Adam Gilchrist

PBKS

May 18, 2013

Won

40y-298d

MS Dhoni

CSK

May 1, 2022

Won

40y-133d

Rahul Dravid

RR

May 24, 2013

Lost

39y-316

Sourav Ganguly

PWI

May 19, 2012

Lost

Note: Dhoni (40y-301d) since then has led CSK in another IPL match on May 4, 2022 (lost).

19 The number of fifties registered by Shikhar Dhawan in successful run chases. His unbeaten 62 for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans at the DYP Patil Stadium in New Mumbai on May 3, 2022, makes him the batter with maximum number of fifties in successful run chases in IPL cricket history. Dhawan also has a three-figure score in such chases which means he has in all twenty scores of 50-plus, which is again the most by any IPL player.

Batters with most fifty scores (50-99) in successful run chases in IPL cricket

50s

100s

Batter

HS

90s

19

1

Shikhar Dhawan

101*

3

18

0

Gautam Gambhir

90*

1

17

1

David Warner

109*

3

12

0

Rohit Sharma

85*

0

12

0

Suresh Raina

84

0

12

1

Shane Watson

117*

3

 

6 The number of occasions, scores in the 90s have been registered by David Warner in his IPL career. This is now the most by any player in the IPL history. Warner missed a three-figure IPL score for the sixth time during his unbeaten 92 for Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium on May 5, 2022. K. L. Rahul has five such scores. For the record, Warner and Chris Gayle now have the most scores of 90-plus in the IPL. They have 10 scores of above 90 each, while Virat Kohli and K. L. Rahul have nine such scores.

Most individual scores in the 90s (90 to 99) in IPL cricket

90s

Batter

for (90s)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

100s

6

David Warner

SRH (5)/DCp (1)

90

91

90*

92

93*

92*

4

5

K. L. Rahul

PBKS (5)

95*

94

91

91*

98*

4

4

Virat Kohli

RCB (4)

93*

99

92*

90*

5

4

Shikhar Dhawan

DeccanC (1)/SRH (1)/DCp (2)

95*

92*

97*

92

2

4

Chris Gayle

RCB (2)/PBKS (2)

92*

96

99*

99

6

Note: Warner and Glenn Maxwell have been dismissed in the 90s on most occasions — 3 times each, while Kohli, Dhawan, K. L. Rahul and Warner have been unbeaten in the 90s most times — 3 each

 

89 The number of fifty scores (50 to 99) in T20 cricket registered by David Warner in his career. This is now the most by any batter in T20 cricket history. During his above unbeaten 92 for Delhi Capitals, he went past the tally of 88 fifties by Chris Gayle.

Most individual scores in the fifties (50 to 99) in T20 cricket

50s

Batter

Mts

Inns

100s

89

David Warner

321

320

8

88

Chris Gayle

463

455

22

77

Virat Kohli

337

320

5

71

Shoaib Malik

472

428

0

70

Aaron Finch

352

346

8

 

All records are correct and updated until May 6, 2022

