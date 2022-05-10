Home Statsman Statsman: Rashid Khan youngest to 100 IPL wickets Among the 17 bowlers who have so far claimed 100 or more wickets in IPL cricket, Rashid Khan, at 23, is by far the youngest to reach this landmark. Mohandas Menon 10 May, 2022 15:35 IST Rashid Khan took his 100th IPL wicket in his 83rd game. He achieved this milestone on April 23, 2022 while playing for Gujarat Titans against the Kolkata Knight Riders. - SPORTZPICS Mohandas Menon 10 May, 2022 15:35 IST 83 The number of matches taken by Rashid Khan to reach the 100th wicket in his IPL career. He achieved this milestone on April 23, 2022 while playing for Gujarat Titans against the Kolkata Knight Riders in New Mumbai. In IPL cricket history, only two bowlers have done this in fewer games — Lasith Malinga in 70 games and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 82 games. However, among spinners, Rashid Khan is joint quickest along with Amit Mishra. Incidentally, among the 17 bowlers who have so far claimed 100 or more wickets in IPL cricket, Rashid Khan, at 23, is by far the youngest to reach this landmark. No other bowler was able to do so at an age less than 26 years.Bowlers quickest to reach 100 IPL wicketsMtsBowlerAchieved onWktsAveS/REco70Lasith MalingaMay 18, 201310017.3916.226.4382Bhuvneshwar KumarApr 17, 201710020.7717.876.9783Amit Mishra+May 10, 201410121.4018.057.1183Ashish NehraApr 5, 201710023.4018.057.7883Rashid Khan+Apr 23, 202210120.7319.606.35Note: The figures above are updated at the end of the match in which the milestone was achieved.+ spinners Bowlers youngest to reach 100 IPL wicketsAgeBowlerAchieved onForAgstVenue23y-215dRashid KhanApr 23, 2022GTKKRMumbai DYP26y-117dPiyush ChawlaApr 20, 2015KKRDCpDelhi26y-133dBhuvneshwar KumarApr 17, 2017SRHPBKSHyderabad26y-327dJasprit BumrahOct 28, 2020MIRCBAbu DhabiNote: In the above list, only Bumrah’s wickets have come for one team3 The number of centuries made by K. L. Rahul against Mumbai Indians. This makes him the first batter in IPL cricket history to achieve this feat against one particular opponent. Incidentally, Virat Kohli and Rahul are now the only players to register two centuries against one opponent in the same season. Just for the record, both Shane Watson and Jos Buttler, who have four IPL centuries, have managed to do so against four different opponents.K. L. Rahul’s three IPL centuries against Mumbai IndiansRunsForVenueDateResult100*PBKSMumbai WSApr 10, 2019Lost103*LSGMumbai BSApr 16, 2022Won103*LSGMumbai WSApr 24, 2022Won Virat Kohli’s two IPL centuries against Gujarat LionsRunsForVenueDateResult100*RCBRajkotApr 24, 2016Lost109RCBBangaloreMay 14, 2016WonNote: The above centuries were made in the first two matches he played against GL Chris Gayle’s two IPL centuries against Punjab KingsRunsForVenueDateResult107RCBBengaluruMay 6, 2011Won117RCBBengaluruMay 6, 2015WonNote: The two centuries came exactly four years apart David Warner’s two IPL centuries against Kolkata Knight RidersRunsForVenueDateResult107*DCpDelhiMar 29, 2010Won126SRHHyderabadApr 30, 2017Won 416.67 The batting strike rate achieved by Sunrisers’ Shashank Singh during his blistering knock of 25 not out in 6 balls against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Apr 27, 2022. This is now the second quickest by any batter with at least 25 runs in an IPL match. However, it is the quickest by any Indian batter in the tournament since inception.Quickest cameo knocks of 25 runs or more in an IPL matchS/RBatterRunsBallsForAgainstVenueDateResult422.22Chris Morris38*9DCpRPSPuneApr 11, 2017Won416.67Shashank Singh25*6SRHGTMumbai WSApr 27, 2022Lost400.00Albie Morkel287CSKRCBChennaiApr 12, 2012Won387.50A. B. de Villiers318RCBPWIBengaluruApr 23, 2013Won385.71B. Akhil27*7RCBDeccanCHyderabadMay 25, 2008Won4: The number of occasions a batter has aggregated 1000 or more runs against an opponent. David Warner, during his 42 for Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Apr 28, 2022, took his tally of runs over 1000 against Kolkata Knight Riders. He thus became the first in IPL cricket history to achieve this milestone against two opponents. He had also achieved this feat against Punjab Kings a week earlier.BatterFor (teams)AgainstMInnsNoRunsAveHS100/50Achieved onSinceRohit SharmaDeccanC/MIKKR30307101844.26109*1/6Sep 23, 20212008David WarnerDCp/SRHPBKS22223100552.89810/12Apr 20, 20222010Shikhar DhawanDCp/MI/DeccanC/SRH/PBKSCSK28285102944.74101*1/8Apr 25, 20222008David WarnerDCp/SRHKKR26263101844.261262/5Apr 28, 20222009 40 M. S. Dhoni’s age when he returned to lead Chennai Super Kings in Pune on May 1, 2022 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. At 40 years, 298 days he thus became the third oldest to lead an IPL side but the oldest to so among Indian players.Oldest players to lead an IPL sideAgeCaptainForDateResult41y-249dShane WarneRRMay 20, 2011Won41y-185dAdam GilchristPBKSMay 18, 2013Won40y-298dMS DhoniCSKMay 1, 2022Won40y-133dRahul DravidRRMay 24, 2013Lost39y-316Sourav GangulyPWIMay 19, 2012LostNote: Dhoni (40y-301d) since then has led CSK in another IPL match on May 4, 2022 (lost).19 The number of fifties registered by Shikhar Dhawan in successful run chases. His unbeaten 62 for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans at the DYP Patil Stadium in New Mumbai on May 3, 2022, makes him the batter with maximum number of fifties in successful run chases in IPL cricket history. Dhawan also has a three-figure score in such chases which means he has in all twenty scores of 50-plus, which is again the most by any IPL player.Batters with most fifty scores (50-99) in successful run chases in IPL cricket50s100sBatterHS90s191Shikhar Dhawan101*3180Gautam Gambhir90*1171David Warner109*3120Rohit Sharma85*0120Suresh Raina840121Shane Watson117*3 6 The number of occasions, scores in the 90s have been registered by David Warner in his IPL career. This is now the most by any player in the IPL history. Warner missed a three-figure IPL score for the sixth time during his unbeaten 92 for Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium on May 5, 2022. K. L. Rahul has five such scores. For the record, Warner and Chris Gayle now have the most scores of 90-plus in the IPL. They have 10 scores of above 90 each, while Virat Kohli and K. L. Rahul have nine such scores.Most individual scores in the 90s (90 to 99) in IPL cricket90sBatterfor (90s)1st2nd3rd4th5th6th100s6David WarnerSRH (5)/DCp (1)909190*9293*92*45K. L. RahulPBKS (5)95*949191*98*—44Virat KohliRCB (4)93*9992*90*——54Shikhar DhawanDeccanC (1)/SRH (1)/DCp (2)95*92*97*92——24Chris GayleRCB (2)/PBKS (2)92*9699*99——6Note: Warner and Glenn Maxwell have been dismissed in the 90s on most occasions — 3 times each, while Kohli, Dhawan, K. L. Rahul and Warner have been unbeaten in the 90s most times — 3 each 89 The number of fifty scores (50 to 99) in T20 cricket registered by David Warner in his career. This is now the most by any batter in T20 cricket history. During his above unbeaten 92 for Delhi Capitals, he went past the tally of 88 fifties by Chris Gayle.Most individual scores in the fifties (50 to 99) in T20 cricket50sBatterMtsInns100s89David Warner321320888Chris Gayle4634552277Virat Kohli337320571Shoaib Malik472428070Aaron Finch3523468 All records are correct and updated until May 6, 2022 Read more stories on Statsman. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :