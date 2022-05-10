Statsman: Rashid Khan youngest to 100 IPL wickets

83 The number of matches taken by Rashid Khan to reach the 100th wicket in his IPL career. He achieved this milestone on April 23, 2022 while playing for Gujarat Titans against the Kolkata Knight Riders in New Mumbai. In IPL cricket history, only two bowlers have done this in fewer games — Lasith Malinga in 70 games and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 82 games. However, among spinners, Rashid Khan is joint quickest along with Amit Mishra. Incidentally, among the 17 bowlers who have so far claimed 100 or more wickets in IPL cricket, Rashid Khan, at 23, is by far the youngest to reach this landmark. No other bowler was able to do so at an age less than 26 years.

Bowlers quickest to reach 100 IPL wickets

Mts Bowler Achieved on Wkts Ave S/R Eco 70 Lasith Malinga May 18, 2013 100 17.39 16.22 6.43 82 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Apr 17, 2017 100 20.77 17.87 6.97 83 Amit Mishra+ May 10, 2014 101 21.40 18.05 7.11 83 Ashish Nehra Apr 5, 2017 100 23.40 18.05 7.78 83 Rashid Khan+ Apr 23, 2022 101 20.73 19.60 6.35

Note: The figures above are updated at the end of the match in which the milestone was achieved.

+ spinners

Bowlers youngest to reach 100 IPL wickets

Age Bowler Achieved on For Agst Venue 23y-215d Rashid Khan Apr 23, 2022 GT KKR Mumbai DYP 26y-117d Piyush Chawla Apr 20, 2015 KKR DCp Delhi 26y-133d Bhuvneshwar Kumar Apr 17, 2017 SRH PBKS Hyderabad 26y-327d Jasprit Bumrah Oct 28, 2020 MI RCB Abu Dhabi

Note: In the above list, only Bumrah’s wickets have come for one team

3 The number of centuries made by K. L. Rahul against Mumbai Indians. This makes him the first batter in IPL cricket history to achieve this feat against one particular opponent. Incidentally, Virat Kohli and Rahul are now the only players to register two centuries against one opponent in the same season. Just for the record, both Shane Watson and Jos Buttler, who have four IPL centuries, have managed to do so against four different opponents.

K. L. Rahul’s three IPL centuries against Mumbai Indians

Runs For Venue Date Result 100* PBKS Mumbai WS Apr 10, 2019 Lost 103* LSG Mumbai BS Apr 16, 2022 Won 103* LSG Mumbai WS Apr 24, 2022 Won

Virat Kohli’s two IPL centuries against Gujarat Lions

Runs For Venue Date Result 100* RCB Rajkot Apr 24, 2016 Lost 109 RCB Bangalore May 14, 2016 Won

Note: The above centuries were made in the first two matches he played against GL

Chris Gayle’s two IPL centuries against Punjab Kings

Runs For Venue Date Result 107 RCB Bengaluru May 6, 2011 Won 117 RCB Bengaluru May 6, 2015 Won

Note: The two centuries came exactly four years apart

David Warner’s two IPL centuries against Kolkata Knight Riders

Runs For Venue Date Result 107* DCp Delhi Mar 29, 2010 Won 126 SRH Hyderabad Apr 30, 2017 Won

416.67 The batting strike rate achieved by Sunrisers’ Shashank Singh during his blistering knock of 25 not out in 6 balls against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Apr 27, 2022. This is now the second quickest by any batter with at least 25 runs in an IPL match. However, it is the quickest by any Indian batter in the tournament since inception.

Quickest cameo knocks of 25 runs or more in an IPL match

S/R Batter Runs Balls For Against Venue Date Result 422.22 Chris Morris 38* 9 DCp RPS Pune Apr 11, 2017 Won 416.67 Shashank Singh 25* 6 SRH GT Mumbai WS Apr 27, 2022 Lost 400.00 Albie Morkel 28 7 CSK RCB Chennai Apr 12, 2012 Won 387.50 A. B. de Villiers 31 8 RCB PWI Bengaluru Apr 23, 2013 Won 385.71 B. Akhil 27* 7 RCB DeccanC Hyderabad May 25, 2008 Won

4: The number of occasions a batter has aggregated 1000 or more runs against an opponent. David Warner, during his 42 for Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Apr 28, 2022, took his tally of runs over 1000 against Kolkata Knight Riders. He thus became the first in IPL cricket history to achieve this milestone against two opponents. He had also achieved this feat against Punjab Kings a week earlier.

Batter For (teams) Against M Inns No Runs Ave HS 100/50 Achieved on Since Rohit Sharma DeccanC/MI KKR 30 30 7 1018 44.26 109* 1/6 Sep 23, 2021 2008 David Warner DCp/SRH PBKS 22 22 3 1005 52.89 81 0/12 Apr 20, 2022 2010 Shikhar Dhawan DCp/MI/DeccanC/SRH/PBKS CSK 28 28 5 1029 44.74 101* 1/8 Apr 25, 2022 2008 David Warner DCp/SRH KKR 26 26 3 1018 44.26 126 2/5 Apr 28, 2022 2009

40 M. S. Dhoni’s age when he returned to lead Chennai Super Kings in Pune on May 1, 2022 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. At 40 years, 298 days he thus became the third oldest to lead an IPL side but the oldest to so among Indian players.

Oldest players to lead an IPL side

Age Captain For Date Result 41y-249d Shane Warne RR May 20, 2011 Won 41y-185d Adam Gilchrist PBKS May 18, 2013 Won 40y-298d MS Dhoni CSK May 1, 2022 Won 40y-133d Rahul Dravid RR May 24, 2013 Lost 39y-316 Sourav Ganguly PWI May 19, 2012 Lost

Note: Dhoni (40y-301d) since then has led CSK in another IPL match on May 4, 2022 (lost).

19 The number of fifties registered by Shikhar Dhawan in successful run chases. His unbeaten 62 for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans at the DYP Patil Stadium in New Mumbai on May 3, 2022, makes him the batter with maximum number of fifties in successful run chases in IPL cricket history. Dhawan also has a three-figure score in such chases which means he has in all twenty scores of 50-plus, which is again the most by any IPL player.

Batters with most fifty scores (50-99) in successful run chases in IPL cricket

50s 100s Batter HS 90s 19 1 Shikhar Dhawan 101* 3 18 0 Gautam Gambhir 90* 1 17 1 David Warner 109* 3 12 0 Rohit Sharma 85* 0 12 0 Suresh Raina 84 0 12 1 Shane Watson 117* 3

6 The number of occasions, scores in the 90s have been registered by David Warner in his IPL career. This is now the most by any player in the IPL history. Warner missed a three-figure IPL score for the sixth time during his unbeaten 92 for Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium on May 5, 2022. K. L. Rahul has five such scores. For the record, Warner and Chris Gayle now have the most scores of 90-plus in the IPL. They have 10 scores of above 90 each, while Virat Kohli and K. L. Rahul have nine such scores.

Most individual scores in the 90s (90 to 99) in IPL cricket

90s Batter for (90s) 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 100s 6 David Warner SRH (5)/DCp (1) 90 91 90* 92 93* 92* 4 5 K. L. Rahul PBKS (5) 95* 94 91 91* 98* — 4 4 Virat Kohli RCB (4) 93* 99 92* 90* — — 5 4 Shikhar Dhawan DeccanC (1)/SRH (1)/DCp (2) 95* 92* 97* 92 — — 2 4 Chris Gayle RCB (2)/PBKS (2) 92* 96 99* 99 — — 6

Note: Warner and Glenn Maxwell have been dismissed in the 90s on most occasions — 3 times each, while Kohli, Dhawan, K. L. Rahul and Warner have been unbeaten in the 90s most times — 3 each

89 The number of fifty scores (50 to 99) in T20 cricket registered by David Warner in his career. This is now the most by any batter in T20 cricket history. During his above unbeaten 92 for Delhi Capitals, he went past the tally of 88 fifties by Chris Gayle.

Most individual scores in the fifties (50 to 99) in T20 cricket

50s Batter Mts Inns 100s 89 David Warner 321 320 8 88 Chris Gayle 463 455 22 77 Virat Kohli 337 320 5 71 Shoaib Malik 472 428 0 70 Aaron Finch 352 346 8

All records are correct and updated until May 6, 2022