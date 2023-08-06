MagazineBuy Print

Indian swimmer fails doping test ahead of Asian Games

The swimmer, whose name was not disclosed, is among 36 athletes suspended by India’s National Anti-Doping Agency this year, according to an updated list published on the agency’s website this week.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 11:39 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Used syringes and empty liquor bottles lie in the backyard of a men’s hostel at the Sports Authority of India complex in Bangalore, India. | Photo Credit: PTI
India’s anti-doping agency has provisionally suspended a 14-year-old swimmer from competing after testing positive for a banned substance ahead of next month’s Asian Games in China.

The swimmer, whose name was not disclosed, is among 36 athletes suspended by India’s National Anti Doping Agency this year, according to an updated list published on the agency’s website this week.

The minor tested positive for 19-norandrosterone, a banned performance-enhancing steroid that is known to increase muscle strength and help speed up recovery.

This year the US anti-doping agency has suspended three athletes for taking the substance.

Indian media first revealed the swimmer’s suspension on Saturday along with Owais Sarwar Ahenger, a Wushu martial artist expected to compete at the Asian Games starting in Hangzhou on September 23.

Ahenger tested positive for the same steroid as well as a banned stimulant.

India has ranked high in the number of recent doping violations alongside Russia and Italy, according to a World Anti Doping Agency report released in 2021.

