76th Senior National swimming c'ships to be held in Hyderabad; to act as Asian Games, Paris 2024 qualifiers

The 76th edition of the senior National swimming championship will be held from July 2 to 5, 2023 at the Gachibowli Balyogi Sports complex in Hyderabad.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 25 April, 2023 10:50 IST
A bird’s view of the GMC Balayogi Stadium at Gachibowli.

A bird's view of the GMC Balayogi Stadium at Gachibowli. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The 76th edition of the senior National swimming championship will be held from July 2 to 5, 2023 at the Gachibowli Balyogi Sports complex in Hyderabad.

This event will act as the final qualification before the expiry of Asian Games 2023 selection deadline.

World Aquatics, the apex body for water sports, has approved the nationals as an official qualification event for Paris Olympics 2024.

The last senior nationals took place Guwahati and saw several national records being broken. Chahat Arora’s continuous efforts to break the national record last year saw her as an upcoming star.

Siva S. and Maana Patel, who won three individual gold medals each were adjudged the Best Swimmer in men and women sections in the 75th edition.

