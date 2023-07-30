MagazineBuy Print

Canada’s McIntosh wins women’s 400 medley world title

McIntosh came home in 4min, 27.11sec to finish ahead of American Katie Grimes on 4:31.41 and Australia’s Jenna Forrester on 4:32.30.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 18:03 IST , Fukuoka, Japan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Summer Mcintosh of Canada celebrates winning gold in the women’s 400m individual medley final.
Summer Mcintosh of Canada celebrates winning gold in the women’s 400m individual medley final. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Summer Mcintosh of Canada celebrates winning gold in the women’s 400m individual medley final. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Canada’s Summer McIntosh won the women’s 400m individual medley at swimming’s world championships on Sunday.

McIntosh came home in 4min, 27.11sec to finish ahead of American Katie Grimes on 4:31.41 and Australia’s Jenna Forrester on 4:32.30.

“Going into tonight, I just wanted to see how hard I could push myself seeing as the 400 IM is such a hard event,” said McIntosh.

“It’s very strategic, so just learning more and more each time I swim.”

The 16-year-old set a new 400m IM world record of 4:25.87 at the Canadian trials in April.

She had already won gold in the women’s 200m butterfly earlier this week in Fukuoka.

She also won bronze in the 200m freestyle.

“I think a lot of comes back to my training,” said McIntosh.

“I try to be as consistent as possible in training so that’s what gets consistent results at a meet like this. So just trusting that and mentally preparing as well as possible for each race. And just having fun with it as well,” she added.

McIntosh missed out on a medal in the 400m freestyle, despite setting a new world record in the event earlier this year.

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus won the 400m freestyle in Fukuoka, breaking McIntosh’s world record.

