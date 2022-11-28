Delhi HC directs RO to deal with grievances, adhere to TTFI election schedule

With the heat in the upcoming Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) elections on the rise, the Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, directed the Returning Officer Justice Vineet Saran to deal with the pending grievances related to the Electoral College and stick to the election schedule.

A day after Justice Saran chose to wait for the Delhi High Court direction pertaining to the complaints filed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan following their non-inclusion in the electoral process, Justice Rekha Palli directed Justice Saran to “consider the applicants representations on merit and preferably decide the same by today (Monday) itself, to ensure that the election schedule is not, in any manner, disturbed.

The voting to elect the new set of office-bearers is due on December 5.

Justice Saran heard the aggrieved parties on Monday evening and reserved his order on the pleas to include Maharashtra, Rajasthan in the Electoral College, besides insertion of the names of two representatives from Himachal Pradesh in the voters’ list.

On Monday, Haryana Table Tennis Association secretary general Gagandeep Singh objected to the inclusion of Mr. V. Bhaskar Ram (from Andhra Pradesh) in the Electoral College.

In his letter to the Returning Officer, Gagandeep claimed that “inclusion of the name of Mr. V. Bhaskar Ram is in violation of the order dated 17.10.22 of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi and also the order issued by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on 31.10.22.

He pointed out that V. Bhaskar Ram was the vice-president of the TTFI and thus, a member of the previous EC. The HC had directed that no member of the previous EC was eligible to participate in the election process.

The last date of filing nominations is Tuesday by 2 pm. Therefore, Justice Saran’s final word on the grievances is expected to be outwell before that.