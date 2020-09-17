Tennis Videos WATCH: Azarenka defeats Venus in Rome opener Belarusian Victoria Azarenka beat American Venus Williams 7-6(7), 6-2 to set up a second-round clash with third seed Sofia Kenin. Team Sportstar 17 September, 2020 12:12 IST Team Sportstar 17 September, 2020 12:12 IST WATCH: Azarenka defeats Venus in Rome opener WATCH: Rafael Nadal demolishes Carreno Busta in Rome Teenager Musetti puts Wawrinka out of Italian Open Thiem deserved to win US Open title - Nadal More Videos Tennis has been the last thing on my mind, says Nadal 'It is what it is' - Djokovic on US Open disqualification Thiem secures a 'life goal' after winning US Open US Open Final highlights: Dominic Thiem thrilling win over Alexander Zverev Osaka beats Azarenka to lift US Open title Azarenka 'not disappointed' by defeat to Osaka Osaka 'set' herself up to win US Open during quarantine Dominic Thiem: US Open title my biggest dream