Pavlyuchenkova out of Cincinnati event due to visa issues

Pavlyuchenkova was scheduled to play her opening match against American Bernarda Pera on Tuesday.

17 August, 2021 10:53 IST

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in action.   -  AP

Reuters
French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova withdrew from this week's Cincinnati event due to visa issues that she hoped would sort out in time so she can compete in the US Open, the Russian said on Monday.

Pavlyuchenkova, who fell in the second round last week in Montreal, was the 16th seed in Cincinnati and was scheduled to play her opening match against American Bernarda Pera on Tuesday.

 

Pavlyuchenkova competed at this year's Tokyo Olympics, where she lost to eventual champion Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals of the women's singles competition but captured gold in the mixed doubles event with Andrey Rublev. The US Open runs from August 30-September 12.

